Alabama Trending for Coveted Four-Star Linebacker After Multiple Recruiting Predictions

Alabama’s momentum on the recruiting trail continues to build, and the Crimson Tide may already be closing in on another elite prospect in the 2028 class.

Multiple recruiting insiders have now predicted Alabama to land four-star linebacker Tysir Young, one of the top defensive prospects in the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Richard O’Leary of The Knight Report and Tim Watts of BamaOnLine have each logged Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) picks in favor of Alabama, signaling growing confidence that Kalen DeBoer and his staff are in a strong position to secure Young’s commitment.

While recruiting predictions are far from guarantees, seeing multiple respected analysts independently favor the same school is often an indication that momentum is shifting in that direction.

Alabama Continues to Make Defensive Recruiting a Priority

Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff have made it clear that elite defensive talent remains a cornerstone of Alabama’s recruiting strategy.

Young appears to fit that mold perfectly.

The Delaware standout has already established himself as one of the nation’s premier linebackers in the 2028 class thanks to his combination of athleticism, physicality, and instincts. Despite still having multiple years remaining before signing day, he has attracted attention from programs across the country.

If Alabama ultimately lands his commitment, it would represent another significant recruiting victory in a cycle that is beginning to take shape.

Why Multiple RPM Picks Matter

Recruiting Prediction Machine forecasts are not official commitments, but they often provide valuable insight into where recruitments are headed.

Having both Richard O’Leary and Tim Watts submit RPM picks for Alabama gives the Crimson Tide early momentum in Young’s recruitment. Watts, in particular, has built a strong reputation for accurately reading Alabama recruiting developments, making his prediction noteworthy.

Of course, recruiting in the 2028 class is still in its early stages, and plenty can change before Young makes a final decision. Schools will continue to host visits, build relationships, and make their cases over the coming months and years.

Still, Alabama appears to have positioned itself as the team to beat.

Alabama’s Recruiting Momentum Shows No Signs of Slowing

The Crimson Tide have continued stacking recruiting wins under DeBoer, particularly with blue-chip prospects on the defensive side of the ball.

Landing Young would not only strengthen Alabama’s future linebacker room but would also reinforce the program’s ability to recruit nationally. Pulling one of Delaware’s top prospects away from a host of major programs would be another example of Alabama’s nationwide recruiting reach.

For now, all eyes will remain on Young’s recruitment as Alabama looks to turn growing optimism into an eventual commitment.

If the recent RPM predictions prove accurate, the Crimson Tide could be well on their way to adding another future defensive playmaker to an already impressive 2028 recruiting class.