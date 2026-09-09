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Alabama Center Has Blunt Response to Holding Call That Wiped Away Huge TD

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College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential: Alabama v Indiana
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PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kalen Deboer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Alabama football opened the 2026 season with a dominant 48-10 victory over East Carolina, but a controversial holding penalty took an explosive play off the scoreboard.

Crimson Tide center Racin Delgatty was flagged for holding during Trae’shawn Brown’s 68-yard touchdown run in the second half. The penalty wiped out what would have been a huge score for Alabama and ultimately stalled the drive, forcing the Crimson Tide to punt.

After Tuesday’s practice, Delgatty was asked about the call.

His response was blunt.

“Everyone’s seen it. Everyone knows that was BS,” Delgatty said. “I mean, even the coaches right after it happened are like, ‘Don’t worry about it. That was not a good call.’”

The penalty appeared particularly questionable because Delgatty’s hands were inside the ECU defender during the block. For Delgatty, who was making his first start for Alabama after transferring from Cal Poly, it was also an unusual call.

“Usually, I’m pretty good with my hands,” Delgatty said. “It’s the first time I’ve been (called) for that.”

Racin Delgatty Still Received Praise From Alabama Coaches

Despite the penalty, Delgatty earned praise from Alabama’s coaching staff following his Crimson Tide debut. He played 76 snaps and Pro Football Focus credited him with three pressures, while the Alabama coaching staff named him offensive player of the week.

“I did my job, for sure,” Delgatty said. “I mean, there’s some place where I could have done more, but I think I played pretty solid. The coaches saw that.”

Now, Delgatty and Alabama turn their attention to Kentucky and their first road game of the season. Communication will be especially important for the offensive line as the Crimson Tide prepares for what should be a hostile environment in Lexington.

And after his first Alabama start, Delgatty already knows what awaits.

“It’s really surreal going into a stadium (where) everyone hates you,” he said.

Stacey Blackwood Stacey Blackwood covers college football for Heavy.com with a primary focus on the Alabama Crimson Tide football. A veteran sports writer and podcaster, his work has appeared with the USA TODAY Sports Media Group through both Roll Tide Wire and Buffaloes Wire. In addition to his writing, Blackwood is the host of “Tide Talk Live” on the Bleav Network, where he has several years of experience providing in-depth coverage of Alabama football, including recruiting, roster analysis, game previews, and postgame breakdowns. More about Stacey Blackwood

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Alabama Center Has Blunt Response to Holding Call That Wiped Away Huge TD

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