Alabama Just Changed the Outlook for a Fast-Rising 4-Star LB After One Eye-Opening Camp

Alabama’s coaching staff continues to build momentum with elite underclassmen, and one fast-rising linebacker says a recent visit to Tuscaloosa completely changed the direction of his recruitment.

According to Blake Byler of BamaOnLine, 2028 four-star linebacker Cale Britt earned an Alabama offer following an impressive performance at the Crimson Tide’s June 17 camp. The standout from Bishop Moore Catholic in Orlando, Florida, didn’t just leave with a scholarship offer; he also left believing Alabama has quickly become one of the schools to beat.

Alabama Offer Caps Off Strong Camp Performance

Britt said head coach Kalen DeBoer personally delivered the news after camp, explaining exactly what stood out about his performance.

“Coach DeBoer offered me. He told me that he likes my length and physicality and the way I moved with Coach Chuck today. It means a lot. Alabama is a historic program that’s always in the thick of things at the end of the year.”

The offer adds another major milestone for one of the nation’s fastest-rising defenders.

Britt is rated as a four-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings and is considered one of the top 25 linebackers in the 2028 recruiting class. During his sophomore season, he recorded 118 tackles, setting Bishop Moore Catholic’s school record for tackles by a sophomore while earning first-team Class 3A All-State honors.

Chuck Morrell Helped Lay the Groundwork

While Alabama officially offered after camp, the relationship had been developing for months.

Linebackers coach Chuck Morrell visited Britt during the spring evaluation period, making it clear the Crimson Tide wanted to see him compete in person before extending an offer.

“Coach Chuck came to visit me this spring. We talked a few times since then and he wanted me to come check out the university and see if I worked on what he wanted me to do.”

The visit also allowed Britt to spend time with DeBoer for the first time.

“It was my first time meeting Coach DeBoer. He’s a great guy, tells it like it is, which I appreciate someone giving it to you straight.”

That straightforward approach clearly made an impression.

First Visit to Tuscaloosa Left Lasting Impression

Although Britt already knew members of Alabama’s coaching staff, the June camp marked his first trip to Tuscaloosa.

He said the experience exceeded expectations.

“First time on campus. It was gorgeous. They packed a full tour in for me in a short time, made sure I got to see everything. It made an impression, that’s for sure.”

Perhaps more importantly for Alabama, the visit won’t be his last.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff has already invited Britt back for a game this fall, and he says he’s looking forward to making the return trip.

Alabama Quickly Climbs the Recruiting Race

Britt’s recruitment is expected to be one of the most competitive battles in the 2028 cycle.

He already holds offers from Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, and Baylor, among several other Power Four programs.

Despite that growing list of national contenders, Alabama didn’t take long to establish itself as a serious factor.

“It definitely moves them up. I don’t have a top five or a top 10, but if I did they would be in it.”

For DeBoer and his staff, that’s exactly the kind of early momentum they’re looking to create with elite underclassmen. Alabama entered the summer already on Britt’s radar because of its relationship with Morrell, but after experiencing the campus, meeting DeBoer, and earning an offer, the Crimson Tide appears to have positioned itself among the early favorites in one of the nation’s most intriguing linebacker recruitments.