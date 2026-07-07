Alabama May Be Pulling Ahead for Elite 2028 OL After Latest Recruiting Update

One of Alabama’s top in-state recruiting targets in the 2028 class continues to give the Crimson Tide plenty of reasons for optimism.

After another busy summer filled with camps, campus visits, and new scholarship offers, four-star offensive lineman Joey Fleming says Alabama has firmly established itself as one of the programs leading his recruitment. According to Chad Simmons of Rivals, the Huntsville (Ala.) standout now views Alabama and Clemson as the two schools separating themselves from the rest of his growing list of nearly two dozen offers.

While Fleming is nowhere close to committing, the latest update reinforces that Kalen DeBoer’s staff remains in an excellent position for one of the nation’s premier offensive line prospects.

Alabama’s Relationship With Adrian Klemm Continues to Pay Off

One of the biggest reasons Alabama has positioned itself so well is offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

Fleming told Rivals that Klemm’s extensive coaching experience and teaching style have made a lasting impression throughout the recruiting process.

Rather than relying on intimidation, Fleming appreciates Klemm’s approach to coaching through instruction and development.

That philosophy aligns with what many elite offensive line prospects are searching for—a coach who can maximize their potential while preparing them for the next level.

Klemm’s NFL experience only strengthens Alabama’s pitch, giving recruits confidence that they’ll be developed by someone who understands exactly what it takes to reach professional football.

The In-State Advantage Continues to Matter

Being an Alabama native has also helped the Crimson Tide build momentum.

Fleming has made multiple visits to Tuscaloosa, and each one has strengthened his comfort level with the program.

He described the atmosphere around Alabama as welcoming, noting that everyone he encounters makes him feel valued throughout his visits.

That familiarity can become a significant advantage as recruiting progresses. For many in-state prospects, repeated visits allow relationships with coaches, staff members, and current players to deepen naturally over time.

With Alabama continuing to prioritize Fleming early in the process, those relationships should only continue to grow.

Clemson Is Alabama’s Biggest Competition

While Alabama has positioned itself well, the Crimson Tide certainly aren’t recruiting Fleming without competition.

Clemson has emerged as Alabama’s primary challenger following Fleming’s recent summer camp in Death Valley.

The talented offensive lineman spoke highly of Tigers offensive line coach Matt Luke, praising both his experience and reputation as one of college football’s top offensive line developers.

Beyond football, Clemson’s academics, campus environment, and overall culture also made a strong impression.

For now, Fleming appears genuinely torn between two programs that excel in player development while offering strong educational opportunities.

Joey Fleming Isn’t Planning to Rush His Decision

Despite increasing attention from some of the nation’s top programs, Fleming has made one thing very clear: he isn’t interested in making a quick commitment.

Instead, he plans to spend the upcoming football season taking additional visits and continuing to evaluate a smaller group of schools before making his final decision.

That patient approach reflects a maturity that many college coaches appreciate.

Rather than committing early only to reopen his recruitment later, Fleming wants to make one well-informed decision that lasts.

NFL Development Will Be the Ultimate Deciding Factor

When Fleming eventually announces his commitment, his decision will center on much more than wins and losses.

According to Rivals, he’s looking for a program that can both develop NFL talent and prepare him for life after football.

That combination has become a cornerstone of Alabama’s recruiting message under DeBoer and his coaching staff.

The Crimson Tide continues to emphasize elite player development while also highlighting the importance of earning a degree that provides long-term career opportunities beyond athletics.

Those priorities appear to align closely with what Fleming hopes to find in his future college home.

Ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2028 recruiting class, Fleming has already established himself as one of the country’s premier young offensive linemen. His athleticism has been on full display during the summer camp circuit, including an impressive 4.82-second 40-yard dash at Notre Dame.

With additional offers continuing to arrive, including Clemson, North Carolina, and Georgia Tech, Fleming’s recruitment is only expected to intensify.

For Alabama, however, the latest update suggests the Crimson Tide remain exactly where they want to be: firmly in the conversation for one of the state’s biggest recruiting prizes in the 2028 class.