He Grew Up Hundreds of Miles Away—But One Alabama Moment Changed Everything

Alabama’s recruiting momentum in the 2028 class continues to build, and one of the Crimson Tide’s newest targets has a story that stands out from the rest.

Despite growing up in Michigan, 2028 wide receiver Jarvis Stevenson says Alabama has always been his dream school. That dream became reality last month when the Crimson Tide extended him a scholarship offer following an impressive camp performance in Tuscaloosa.

According to Blake Byler of BamaOnLine, the offer carried special meaning for Stevenson because it fulfilled a goal he had been chasing since childhood.

“It was like a childhood dream,” Stevenson said. “I grew up in Michigan, but I wasn’t a Michigan fan. I was always an Alabama fan. No one ever understood how I could be from Michigan and be an Alabama fan.”

For the talented receiver, earning an offer from the program he admired growing up made the moment unforgettable.

“Being where I’m at now and knowing that my hard work is paying off, it was just a dream come true to be at your dream school and get an offer,” Stevenson added. “It was a surreal experience for me.”

Alabama’s Coaches Saw Something They Loved

Stevenson didn’t receive the offer based solely on his highlight tape.

The 6-foot-4 playmaker earned it after Alabama wide receivers coach Derrick Nix and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb watched him work out in person during camp. Stevenson said Nix specifically praised an area of his game that isn’t always obvious on film.

According to Stevenson, Nix was impressed by his ability to sink his hips and drop his weight while running routes despite his towering frame.

For a receiver standing between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, that kind of fluid movement is a valuable trait, and it clearly caught Alabama’s attention.

Stevenson also spoke highly of his growing relationship with Nix, revealing that the Crimson Tide assistant has stayed in regular contact since extending the offer.

“He texts me almost every morning, sends me a motivational thing for the day to get my day started,” Stevenson said. “I definitely like him as a coach.”

That consistent communication could become an important factor as Alabama looks to establish itself early in his recruitment.

Crimson Tide Already Among His Favorites

Although Stevenson still has plenty of time before making a college decision, Alabama has positioned itself near the top of his list.

The John Curtis High School standout from New Orleans told BamaOnLine that the Crimson Tide currently sits comfortably inside his top three schools following his June visit.

What stood out most wasn’t just the coaching staff; it was Alabama’s commitment to player development.

Stevenson pointed to the program’s recovery resources, weight room, and overall facilities as major selling points, saying he believes Alabama can help maximize his potential.

“I definitely want to get back up there in the fall for a game,” Stevenson said. “I would put them in the top three right now, for sure.”

Currently rated as a three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, Stevenson has already collected offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and several other Power Four programs.

With another visit to Tuscaloosa already being planned for a fall game, Alabama has an opportunity to strengthen its position even further. Considering Stevenson has dreamed of wearing crimson since childhood, the Crimson Tide may already have an advantage that many other programs simply can’t match.