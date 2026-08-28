Can Alabama Steal Texas’ 4-Star Commit? Crimson Tide Still Making Their Move for Junior Tu’upo

Alabama may have an uphill battle on its hands, but the Crimson Tide apparently isn’t ready to give up on one of the top safeties in the 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star Thompson (Ala.) safety Junior Tu’upo has been committed to Texas since June 26, but Alabama continues to stay in contact with the talented defensive back as it looks for a way to potentially flip his commitment.

The biggest question now is simple: Can Alabama steal Tu’upo away from the Longhorns?

According to BamaOnline’s Blake Byler, Tu’upo remains in communication with Alabama safeties coach Jason Jones, who has been recruiting him since Tu’upo moved to Alabama from Clearwater, Florida.

“I still talk to Alabama and Auburn; they still hit me up every once in a while trying to get me to a game,” Tu’upo told BamaOnline. “In my mind, to me I’m locked in with Texas.”

That certainly sounds encouraging for Texas.

Alabama Has Opportunity to Make Its Case

Tu’upo confirmed that he has plans to visit Alabama for a game this season, although he does not yet have an exact date. That visit could be extremely important to the Crimson Tide’s chances.

“Honestly, I’m just looking to be surprised. See if I missed something. If not, I’m sticking with Texas,” Tu’upo said.

That statement could be viewed as a challenge for Alabama.

Tu’upo has already experienced what the Crimson Tide has to offer, taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa during the summer. He also visited Indiana, Oregon, Texas, and Auburn during his spring and summer recruiting schedule.

The relationship with Jones could also give Alabama a legitimate chance.

“I hear from Coach Jones mostly,” Tu’upo said. “I’ve talked to him – I think he was the first college coach I talked to coming down to Alabama. I went to his camp, and since then I’ve been communicating with him. Me and him are pretty close.”

At 6-foot-2, Tu’upo has the size and athleticism Alabama looks for at safety. He is ranked as a four-star prospect and a top-20 safety nationally by Rivals. As a junior, he recorded 66 tackles, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions.

For now, Tu’upo says he is locked in with Texas.

But Alabama still has time.

If the Crimson Tide can get Tu’upo back to Tuscaloosa and make him question whether Texas is still the right fit, this recruitment could get very interesting.

Could Alabama pull off the flip? That may depend on what happens when Junior Tu’upo returns to Tuscaloosa.