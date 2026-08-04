Alabama Just Made a Lasting Impression on an Emerging QB Recruit Every Fan Should Know

Alabama’s coaching staff continues to build relationships with some of the nation’s top underclassmen, and one emerging quarterback prospect appears to have left Tuscaloosa with an unforgettable impression.

According to Chad Simmons of Rivals, 2029 quarterback Justin Merriman is already developing into one of the nation’s most intriguing young signal-callers. While many recognize him as the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Shawn Merriman, the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout is beginning to establish his own reputation thanks to his impressive arm talent, athleticism and rapidly growing offer list.

Following a busy summer that included visits to Alabama and Michigan, the Crimson Tide have positioned themselves among the early favorites in his recruitment.

Alabama’s Culture and Coaching Left a Strong Impression

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Merriman visited Tuscaloosa in June to work out for head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff. According to Simmons, it didn’t take long for Alabama’s football culture to stand out.

“The culture stood out right away at Alabama,” Merriman told Rivals. “As soon as you step into Alabama, you realize the seriousness of football there. Not even just the facility — the whole town.”

For a quarterback prospect just entering the recruiting spotlight, that atmosphere made a lasting impact.

Just as important was the opportunity to work directly with Alabama’s offensive coaches.

Merriman praised quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for taking time to teach rather than simply instruct during drills. He also noted that DeBoer remained actively involved throughout the workout, offering coaching and feedback during one-on-one sessions.

That hands-on approach is something DeBoer has become known for during recruiting camps and could continue paying dividends as Alabama pursues elite quarterbacks in future recruiting cycles.

Alabama Faces Early Competition for the Talented Quarterback

Michigan quickly joined Alabama near the top of Merriman’s recruitment after hosting him later in June, while Auburn is also firmly in the mix thanks to its strong recruiting relationship with St. Frances Academy.

The talented quarterback plans to visit Alabama, Auburn, Michigan and nearby Maryland again this fall, giving each program another opportunity to strengthen its position.

Perhaps the most significant detail from Simmons’ report is Merriman’s recruiting timeline.

Rather than waiting until late in high school, the young quarterback expects to make his college commitment sometime after his sophomore season, potentially as early as next year.

That means the coming months could be especially important as Alabama looks to separate itself from an already impressive group of contenders.

While the 2029 recruiting cycle is still in its infancy, Alabama has clearly made an impression on one of the country’s fastest-rising quarterbacks. If Merriman continues developing at his current pace, don’t be surprised if his recruitment becomes one of the most closely watched quarterback battles in the nation over the next year.