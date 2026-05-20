Alabama OL Drops Eye-Opening Quote About Crimson Tide’s ‘Scary’ Running Back Room

The Alabama run game drew criticism throughout the 2025 season, but confidence inside the program appears to be growing rapidly heading into 2026.

One player who sounds especially encouraged is William Sanders.

During an appearance on Tide 100.9 with Gary Harris, the Alabama offensive lineman delivered a strong statement about the talent level in the Crimson Tide running back room, calling the group “scary” because of its depth, explosiveness, and versatility.

“Honestly, it’s a little scary how talented we are,” Sanders said. “Just at running back, you have such a wide variety — strength guys, speed guys. That’s the thing. Everyone is fast. Everyone is strong. We’re definitely a set-apart group when it comes to running backs.”

That is the type of confidence Alabama fans have been hoping to hear after an inconsistent rushing attack a season ago.

Alabama’s Running Back Room Has Serious Depth Entering 2026

The Crimson Tide returns three running backs with meaningful experience in Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley, and AK Dear.

The trio combined for 648 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season, but many around the program believe the room is capable of taking a major leap forward this year.

Alabama also added two intriguing freshmen in EJ Crowell and Trae’Shawn Brown.

Crowell arrived in Tuscaloosa as one of the most highly touted running backs in the country, bringing five-star expectations with him. Although he missed much of spring practice with a calf injury, his upside continues to generate major excitement internally.

Meanwhile, Brown quietly became one of the more talked-about offensive newcomers during spring camp.

The freshman flashed both power and explosiveness throughout practices and carried that momentum into Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage, where he made several notable plays as both a runner and receiver.

William Sanders Praises Trae’Shawn Brown After Strong Spring

While much of the offseason attention centered around Crowell, Sanders specifically pointed to Brown as a player who impressed throughout the spring.

“He had a great spring,” Sanders said of Brown. “Honestly, being able to watch him just grow and make crazy plays throughout spring was awesome.”

Sanders also praised Brown’s personality and work ethic, saying the freshman quickly became a popular figure inside the locker room.

“Great attitude, too. Ready to work. Great joking guy — he’ll mess around with you. Overall, he’s awesome.”

That type of praise from an offensive lineman carries weight, especially considering Alabama’s front five will play a major role in determining whether the run game improves in 2026.

Alabama Hoping for Bigger Identity in the Run Game

One of the biggest storylines surrounding Alabama entering the season is whether the Crimson Tide can reestablish a more physical offensive identity.

The talent at running back appears to be there.

Now, the next step is turning that potential into production on Saturdays.

If Sanders’ comments are any indication, confidence inside the program is building quickly.

And if Alabama’s offensive line takes a major step forward alongside this deep running back room, the Crimson Tide could once again feature one of the SEC’s most dangerous rushing attacks.