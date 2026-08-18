Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Has Apparently Taken His Game to Another Level

Ryan Coleman-Williams entered Alabama’s 2026 season looking to put last year’s disappointment behind him.

Based on what offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is seeing in fall camp, the Crimson Tide wide receiver may be doing exactly that — and then some.

Grubb offered some of his strongest praise yet for Coleman-Williams on Monday, calling the junior wide receiver an “absolute wonder” and saying he is having an “unbelievable camp.”

Those comments are especially notable considering how important Coleman-Williams is expected to be to Alabama’s offense this season.

Ryan Grubb Has Seen a Different Ryan Coleman-Williams

Coleman-Williams, a Mobile native and Saraland product, is entering his junior season as one of the most important pieces of Alabama’s wide receiver room.

The 6-foot, 182-pound receiver recorded 49 catches for 689 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 after bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2024.

Now, Grubb believes Coleman-Williams is showing the type of growth that could make him a difference-maker for the Crimson Tide in 2026.

And his latest performance certainly caught the offensive coordinator’s attention.

Following an 80-yard drive to end practice, Coleman-Williams made a touchdown catch to cap the possession.

Grubb’s reaction said plenty.

“Oh, my God. He caught — 80-yard drive to end practice — touchdown to finish. Unbelievable catch. Enough said.”

But Grubb wasn’t finished.

He went on to explain why Coleman-Williams has stood out so much throughout fall camp.

“He’s having an unbelievable camp. Lucky to coach the kid. He is just an absolute wonder.”

That is about as strong of an endorsement as an offensive coordinator can give a player.

The Work Behind Coleman-Williams’ Breakout Camp

Perhaps the most encouraging part of Grubb’s comments wasn’t even about what Coleman-Williams is doing on the field.

It was about the work that got him there.

Grubb praised Coleman-Williams’ growth “as a person, player” and specifically highlighted his preparation.

“His preparation has been second to nobody on this football team.”

That preparation apparently extended well beyond Alabama’s scheduled practices.

According to Grubb, while some players went home during May, Coleman-Williams stayed in Tuscaloosa and continued working.

“There was no time off. Guys go home for May. He’s right here catching balls on the jugs, all the stuff.”

For a player attempting to bounce back and reestablish himself as one of Alabama’s premier offensive weapons, that type of offseason commitment could prove significant.

Alabama Needs Ryan Coleman-Williams to Be a Difference-Maker

There is little question that Coleman-Williams will have an important role in Alabama’s offense this season.

Grubb previously emphasized the need to get Coleman-Williams more involved in the offense, saying Alabama needed to make a “concerted effort” to get the talented receiver enough touches.

That makes his current camp particularly intriguing.

The Crimson Tide has a quarterback competition between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, and having an established playmaker like Coleman-Williams available could be a major benefit for either quarterback.

Coleman-Williams has the talent to create explosive plays, and Alabama’s offense will need those plays as it attempts to take another step forward in 2026.

The fact that he is reportedly making plays like an 80-yard, drive-ending touchdown catch while also earning rave reviews for his preparation makes his camp even more encouraging.

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could Be Poised for a Big 2026 Season

There is still plenty of football to be played before Alabama opens the season against East Carolina on Sept. 5.

But the early signs surrounding Coleman-Williams are difficult to ignore.

Grubb’s comments suggest this isn’t simply about a receiver making a few plays during preseason practices. The Alabama offensive coordinator is seeing growth in Coleman-Williams’ preparation, maturity, and overall approach.

And that’s exactly what Alabama needs from one of its most talented offensive players.

If Coleman-Williams can carry his current level of play into the regular season, he could quickly remind everyone why expectations were so high for him coming into the 2025 season.

For now, though, Alabama fans have plenty of reason to be excited.

Ryan Coleman-Williams isn’t just having a good camp.

According to his offensive coordinator, he’s having an “unbelievable“ one.