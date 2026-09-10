Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Announces Career News After East Carolina Game

Ryan Coleman-Williams opened the season with a bang. In the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s 48-10 win against the East Carolina Pirates, the wide receiver posted 130 yards on five receptions.

Quarterback Keelon Russell led the field on both passing and rushing. He threw for 256 yards in 18-of-30 attempts, rushing for 86 yards in 13 carries.

Up next, they face the Kentucky Wildcats, where Alabama is expected to improve their record. But before that game, Williams had big career news.

Ryan Coleman-Williams Inks Major Deal

Williams announced on Tuesday that he has signed a deal with sports giant Nike to join the Blue Ribbon Elite NIL roster.

“From looking up to the Swoosh as a kid to representing it today. Proud to join the Nike family and continue building my legacy at Alabama!” he wrote on Instagram.

Nike and the University of Alabama added 18 top Crimson Tide athletes to the roster.

“Blue Ribbon Elite reimagines the NIL space by providing leading athletes and universities an unmatched level of collaboration that prioritizes the future of sport and athlete identity,” says Nike.

The group includes athletes from nine sports. Eight of the 18 athletes play football.

Williams joins Russell, running back EJ Crowell and receiver Cederian Morgan. Cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. also made the roster.

Safety Bray Hubbard and linebacker Yhonzae Pierre complete Alabama’s football contingent.

Previously, the Blue Ribbon program had four partners–University of Texas, LSU, Clemson University and University of South Carolina.

Alabama Receives Mixed Injury News Ahead of Kentucky Game

Running back AK Dear and defensive back Jireh Edwards were listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Both players are working their way back from preseason injuries.

Wide receiver Noah Rogers remains out. The NC State transfer also missed Alabama’s season opener against East Carolina.

The Crimson Tide could also be without starting right guard Michael Carroll. He was listed as doubtful on Wednesday’s SEC availability report.

Carroll started Alabama’s opener at right guard. He played 74 snaps against East Carolina without allowing a sack.

Alabama enters the matchup ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

Kentucky enters the game after beating Youngstown State 45-13. The Wildcats will host Alabama at Kroger Field on Saturday.