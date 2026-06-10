Alabama Continues Building Its 2027 Class With In-State Offensive Line Offer

Alabama’s recruiting momentum in the 2027 cycle isn’t slowing down.

The Crimson Tide have officially extended an offer to 2027 offensive lineman Stafford Willis, one of Alabama’s rising in-state prospects out of Arab High School. The offer marks another important addition to Kalen DeBoer’s growing recruiting board as the staff continues to prioritize talent within state lines.

For Willis, the opportunity was one he had been hoping for.

“It was awesome,” Willis told BamaOnLine. “Been fired up about them for a long time. I can’t wait for my OV.”

With an official visit already scheduled later this month, the timing of the offer only strengthens Alabama’s position in what could become an increasingly competitive recruitment.

Relationship With Adrian Klemm Continues to Grow

The offer didn’t come out of nowhere.

Willis has been a frequent visitor to Tuscaloosa over the last several months and has developed a strong relationship with Alabama offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

The 2027 prospect worked out for the Crimson Tide multiple times and attended spring practice on April 1, where he spent considerable time around the coaching staff. Klemm also made an in-person visit during the spring contact period to evaluate Willis at Arab High School.

Earlier this spring, Willis spoke highly of the Alabama assistant and the impression he left.

According to Willis, Klemm praised his performance during a workout and expressed interest in returning to watch him test in the weight room.

More importantly, the young lineman appreciated Klemm’s coaching style.

Rather than tearing players down, Willis noticed a coach who corrected mistakes while building confidence, a leadership approach that clearly resonated with the in-state standout.

Official Visit Could Be a Major Moment

Willis is scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa for an official visit from June 19-21, giving Alabama another opportunity to strengthen its position.

The visit will be his fifth official trip to a Power Four program. He has already visited South Carolina, UCLA, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, making Alabama’s recruiting push even more significant as the competition heats up.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff has emphasized rebuilding relationships with top regional talent since DeBoer’s arrival, and Willis appears to fit that strategy perfectly.

Alabama Staying Active Along the Offensive Line

While the 2027 recruiting cycle is still in its early stages, Alabama has aggressively expanded its offensive line board over the past several weeks.

Adding Willis gives the Crimson Tide another intriguing in-state prospect to monitor, and his enthusiasm for the program suggests Alabama is in an excellent position heading into the summer visit season.

Currently rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 46 player in Alabama according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Willis still has plenty of time to climb the national rankings as his recruitment gains momentum.

If his upcoming official visit goes as planned, the Crimson Tide could quickly establish itself as one of the early favorites for one of Alabama’s top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Final Take

Landing elite offensive linemen has long been a foundation of Alabama’s success, and extending an offer to Stafford Willis shows the staff is committed to keeping the state’s top talent home.

With a strong relationship already established with Adrian Klemm and an official visit on the horizon, this recruitment is one Crimson Tide fans should keep a close eye on throughout the summer.