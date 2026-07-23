‘Strong’ Alabama Freshman Earns Big Preseason Endorsement From Teammate

The Alabama Crimson Tide will finalize their two-deep roster soon once SEC Media Days wraps up. But there’s the belief head coach Kalen DeBoer will play some newcomers, and not limited to portal additions. One “strong” freshman earned a glowing endorsement from a teammate.

Alabama needed extra help for Ryan Coleman-Williams this offseason. Especially after Germie Bernard left for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Crimson Tide discovered and went after Cederian Morgan via the College Football Recruiting trail. Now handing Alabama a prized local four-star.

DeBoer rarely plays true freshman since taking over for legend Nick Saban. But one projected defensive starter believes Morgan will play.

Who Strongly Endorsed new Alabama Wide Receiver

Safety Bray Hubbard can’t help but gleam about the potential Morgan presents to Tuscaloosa.

“I mean, the dude was catching some stuff,” Hubbard recalled Wednesday at SEC media days. “And I was like, man, this kid’s gonna be a great player.”

Hubbard also used the words “strong” and “big” to further endorse the 6-foot-4, 220-pound wideout.

He’s already sensing Morgan is bound to earn an expanded role for the Tide offense.

Other Glowing Reviews for Cederian Morgan

So Alabama appears to have its next breakout freshman wideout lined up post Coleman-Williams. Once again establishing a new go-to target is a must for a team with immense national title hopes.

Hubbard wasn’t through with dropping a glowing review of his newest teammate.

“You throw anything his way, he’s going to catch it,” Hubbard continued. “He’s got really good hands. So I’m excited for him. I think he’s going to have a huge role in our offense.”

This despite the fact the hard-nosed safety will have to face the oversized freshman during practices.

“Obviously, I’m not on that side, so I can’t speak too much about it, but I go against him a good bit. He’s a great player,” Hubbard said.

Will Kalen DeBoer Play Cederian Morgan?

It’s not set in stone that Morgan will start for DeBoer. But he’s another who raved about the incoming talent.

“I think a lot of our freshman that we have recruited over last year’s class and this year’s class, I think guys that can come in and be impact players for us,” DeBoer said.

He mentioned EJ Crowell in the same breath as Morgan as potential impact freshman who earn snaps this fall.

“They put in the work. And they are — they have a level of urgency knowing there is an opportunity for them to contribute at a high level. They have the capability as well,” DeDoer said to reporters.

Morgan certainly hands DeBoer a rare big wideout. He’s mostly won with speed wideouts who separate on releases and can stretch the field. Such is the case for Coleman-Williams and last season Bernard. But Alabama has thrived with overside wideouts before, a la Julio Jones when he played for Saban.

Perhaps Morgan becomes DeBoer’s personal Jones in this offense, one who becomes a mismatch off height and speed. Coleman-Williams will command even more attention in season three, which should swing the door open for Morgan to thrive.