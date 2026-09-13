What We Really Learned About Alabama Football From Its Dominating Win Over Kentucky

Alabama football left Lexington with a 45-17 victory over Kentucky, but the final score doesn’t fully explain what the Crimson Tide learned in its first SEC game of the 2026 season.

After trailing 17-13 at halftime, Alabama completely flipped the game in the second half, shutting out Kentucky while scoring 32 unanswered points. The Crimson Tide finished with 343 yards of offense and held the Wildcats to just 209 yards, including only 62 after halftime.

It all starts with the Alabama defense

If Alabama is going to make a serious run this season, the defense could ultimately be the team’s biggest strength.

The Crimson Tide’s defense was outstanding in the second half against Kentucky. After allowing 17 points before halftime, Alabama completely shut down the Wildcats over the final two quarters.

Kentucky managed just three first downs and 62 yards in the second half.

The defense also continued its impressive turnover production. Alabama forced three turnovers against Kentucky and has now scored a defensive touchdown in each of its first two games.

Luke Metz was one of the biggest standouts, returning an interception 34 yards for a touchdown, while Caleb Woodson recorded 12 tackles and two sacks.

Through two games, Alabama has allowed just one third-down conversion on 25 attempts.

That’s a pretty good foundation for Kalen DeBoer’s team.

Alabama’s running game is coming together

The Crimson Tide’s rushing attack also took an important step forward in Lexington.

Daniel Hill produced the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, finishing with 104 yards and a touchdown. EJ Crowell and Trae’shawn Brown also found the end zone on the ground.

That matters because Alabama entered the season with questions surrounding its ability to run the football consistently.

The offensive line is part of that equation.

There were still some struggles, particularly early in the game, but Alabama found a way to become more physical and effective as the game progressed. The improvement in the running game was especially noticeable during the second half as the Tide took control.

Alabama doesn’t necessarily need to become a run-first offense. But having a rushing attack that defenses have to respect could make the entire offense more dangerous.

Keelon Russell’s growing pains are necessary

Perhaps the biggest storyline coming out of the game is quarterback Keelon Russell.

Russell’s talent was on display, but so were some of the growing pains that come with starting a young quarterback in the SEC.

He finished 16-of-23 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. Kentucky returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

It wasn’t a perfect performance.

But it didn’t need to be.

Russell is going to make mistakes. He’s going to take chances. He’s going to have moments where his youth shows.

Those experiences are part of his development.

The encouraging part for Alabama is that Russell continued to make plays after the mistakes, and the offense ultimately found its rhythm as the game progressed.

That’s an important distinction.

Alabama doesn’t need Russell to be perfect right now. It needs him to continue learning, developing, and making plays when his team needs him.

And Saturday provided another valuable step in that process.

Alabama has plenty to clean up

The Crimson Tide wasn’t perfect against Kentucky.

Far from it.

But that’s also what makes the 45-17 victory so encouraging.

Alabama struggled early, turned the ball over, and went into halftime trailing. Instead of allowing those mistakes to snowball, the Crimson Tide responded with one of its best stretches of football under DeBoer.

That’s what Alabama can take from this game.

The defense looks capable of carrying the team at times. The running game appears to be developing. And Russell is getting the experience he needs to become the quarterback Alabama believes he can be.

There is still plenty to fix.

But after the way Alabama finished its first SEC game, there is also plenty to like.