Alabama Suffers Recruiting Blow As 4-Star TE Colt Lumpris Flips to Michigan

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a setback on the recruiting trail after four-star tight end Colt Lumpris announced he had flipped his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.

Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that Lumpris decided while visiting Ann Arbor.

The Lawrenceville School standout from Massachusetts had previously been committed to Alabama, but Michigan ultimately won him over during his latest visit.

Lumpris is regarded as one of the top tight end prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-6 1/2, 250-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 11 tight end nationally in the Rivals300 rankings and is the No. 277 overall prospect regardless of position.

Why Colt Lumpris Chose Michigan Over Alabama

Lumpris cited Michigan’s academics, culture, and developmental vision as major reasons behind the flip.

“It felt like home,” Lumpris told Rivals. “I’m huge into academics. Another thing would be the development with Coach Whitt and the plan they have for me here.”

Michigan’s atmosphere also left a strong impression on the elite tight end prospect.

“The culture here is very family-like vibe and a home,” Lumpris said. “When you’re walking through (the facility) you feel it.”

Lumpris added that the school’s academic reputation aligned with what he was seeking in his recruitment process.

“I feel like that means a lot,” Lumpris said. “Coming from my school the high academics and prestige, you have to want it to be part of it. That’s what I felt here.”

What This Means for Alabama’s 2027 Recruiting Class

While losing a highly rated tight end is not ideal, Alabama remains in strong shape overall on the recruiting trail and still has significant time to reshape its 2027 class before signing day.

Alabama still holds a commitment from three-star tight end Oakley Keegan, and four-star tight end Malik Howard is expected on campus for an official visit next weekend.

Lumpris would have added significant size and versatility to Alabama’s future offense. At nearly 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, he projects as a physical two-way tight end capable of contributing in both as a pass catcher and a run blocker.

Instead, Michigan now adds another blue-chip prospect to its growing 2027 class, giving the Wolverines a notable recruiting win over Alabama.