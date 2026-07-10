Former Alabama CB Working Out for NFL Teams While Facing Life Sentence

You might think former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold facing a possible life sentence might scare NFL teams away.

You’d be wrong.

According to multiple reports, Arnold is garnering interest from multiple teams as he faces kidnapping and robbery charges in Florida that could see him sent to prison for the rest of his life.

“Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold took a physical in Houston on Thursday for the Texans, and is scheduled to visit two more teams next week, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Arnold, a 2024 1st-round pick, was released by the Detroit Lions following his arrest in Tampa on June 24.

“The State Attorney’s Office will file charges against Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold following his arrest in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa,” the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office wrote on X on June 24. “Arnold is facing multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison.”

On Friday, Arnold learned he would not have to wear an ankle monitor after he was released on a $1 million bail bond. His agent, Nicole Lynn, testified at a hearing to determine whether a monitor needed to be used that Arnold had received interest from 4 teams.

“Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold has had interest from the Texans, Colts, Seahawks, and Jets, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn, who testified today,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “The Texans had him for a workout, and Lynn said there’s a ‘very good likelihood’ Arnold will sign with a team within the next 45 days.”

Arnold, a 2-time All-American with the Crimson Tide, signed a 4-year, $14.34 million rookie contract and started 15 games as a rookie. He only played in 8 games with 7 starts in 2025 due to a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.

He’s retained noted celebrity attorney Harvey Steinberg for his case.

Arnold’s Arrest Came After Lengthy Investigation

In February, Arnold denied any involvement in the alleged crimes through a statement from his attorney.

“Mr. Arnold had no involvement whatsoever in the activities that led to those arrests,” Arnold’s attorney, R. Timothy Jansen, said in a press release. “He did not participate in, nor was he present for, any conduct related to the alleged offenses. There is no evidence in police reports, text messages, or witness statements that implicates Mr. Arnold in any way. In fact, after direct communication with the lead prosecutor, it has been confirmed that no charges have been filed against Mr. Arnold in connection with this matter.”

According to police, Arnold was the “primary conspirator” in an armed robbery and kidnapping on February 4 in Tampa, in which 3 victims were held at gunpoint, beaten, and pistol-whipped over a previous theft from an Airbnb that Arnold was renting, in which $250,000 in property was reportedly stolen.

Police later determined that none of the victims had any involvement in the theft.

Arnold’s agents denied any involvement by their client following his arrest.

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management said in a press release. “Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”