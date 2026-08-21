This Alabama Football Freshman Continues to Turn Heads at Fall Camp

Alabama’s running back room has taken a few hits during fall camp, but one freshman is making sure the Crimson Tide has another option ready to step up.

True freshman Trae’shawn Brown has continued to impress throughout fall camp and is making a strong case for playing time during his first season in Tuscaloosa.

With AK Dear and EJ Crowell both sidelined with ankle injuries during Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage, Brown took advantage of the additional opportunities. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound freshman received reps with the first-team offense and reportedly made several impressive plays as both a runner and receiver.

Alabama Coaches Are Taking Notice of Trae’shawn Brown

Brown’s continued development has caught the attention of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who said the freshman is becoming increasingly comfortable in the offense.

“You just feel more and more comfortable with him out there,” DeBoer said. “Honestly, I felt pretty good about him as a ball carrier based on what we saw this spring.”

For a freshman running back, understanding more than simply how to carry the football is critical. Brown has also shown progress in pass protection, handling checks at the line of scrimmage and adjusting to the speed of the college game.

“You can see he’s a smart guy; it matters to him,” DeBoer said. “So, he’s definitely not noticeable in a bad way out there. He’s going out there and making plays and continuing to progress.”

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has been equally impressed with what Brown brings to the table.

“Really, really good empty cut vision, meaning when he gets into a hole, blind cut defenders, he can see and feel that next guy,” Grubb said. “Very good anticipatory skills. Great out of the backfield.”

Perhaps most importantly, Grubb believes Brown is further along as a pass protector than his size might suggest.

“Much better pass protector than people would think,” Grubb said. “They think because he’s short, but he plays down the middle of defenders. He’s got good feet, and he’s a smart kid. So, impressive young player.”

Brown entered Alabama as a late addition to the 2026 recruiting class and was viewed as a three-star prospect. He rushed for 1,362 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Huntsville High School in Texas.

Now, after making an impression during the spring and continuing that momentum into fall camp, Brown is giving Alabama another intriguing option in the backfield.

With the Crimson Tide needing improved production from its running game in 2026, Brown could be a freshman worth watching closely when the season begins.