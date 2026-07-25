Former Alabama QB Ty Simpson Signs Fully Guaranteed Rookie Deal With Rams

Former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has officially put pen to paper on his first NFL contract, as the Los Angeles Rams finalized a fully guaranteed rookie deal with the former Crimson Tide signal-caller just in time for the start of training camp.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Simpson and the Rams agreed to terms on his rookie contract. As the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Simpson signed a four-year, $25.4 million fully guaranteed contract that includes a $14.94 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.

With the deal complete, Simpson can now turn his full attention to competing for playing time in Los Angeles.

Ty Simpson’s NFL Journey Officially Begins

The signing removes any remaining uncertainty surrounding Simpson’s rookie status and ensures he’ll be on the field as the Rams open training camp.

While veteran Matthew Stafford remains entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback, Simpson enters camp with an opportunity to establish himself as the franchise’s long-term backup—and potentially much more in the future. He is expected to compete with Stetson Bennett for the No. 2 quarterback role throughout camp and the preseason.

As a first-round selection, Simpson arrived in Los Angeles with significant expectations after spending four seasons at Alabama.

Alabama Career Prepared Simpson for the Next Level

Although Simpson’s path to becoming Alabama’s starting quarterback required patience, he made the most of his opportunity during his final season in Tuscaloosa.

His arm talent, football intelligence, and ability to operate in a pro-style offense made him an intriguing prospect throughout the pre-draft process. Those traits ultimately convinced the Rams to make him the 13th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Now, with his rookie contract finalized, Simpson can focus entirely on learning head coach Sean McVay’s offense and continuing his development against NFL competition.

Another Alabama Quarterback Cashes In

Simpson’s contract is another reminder of Alabama’s continued success in producing NFL quarterbacks.

The former Crimson Tide standout now joins a growing list of Alabama signal-callers who have reached the league, and he’ll have the opportunity to learn behind one of the NFL’s most accomplished veteran quarterbacks in Stafford.

The contract also provides Simpson with long-term financial security, as every dollar of the four-year agreement is guaranteed, including the nearly $15 million signing bonus.

For Alabama fans, the next chapter of Simpson’s football career officially begins as he looks to prove he belongs in the Rams’ long-term plans.