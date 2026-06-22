Alabama Just Made a Major Move for a Fast-Rising EDGE Days Before His Decision

Alabama may have entered the recruitment of three-star EDGE Tyler Younger later than some programs, but the Crimson Tide are making up ground in a hurry.

Following an official visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend, the fast-rising prospect from Norcross, Georgia, left campus with even stronger feelings about Alabama than he had before arriving. According to Brett Greenberg of Bama247, Younger believes the Crimson Tide exceeded his already high expectations just days before his June 23 commitment announcement.

That development could be significant for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama’s coaching staff as they look to add another talented pass-rusher to the program’s future recruiting classes.

Alabama Exceeded Expectations During Official Visit

Younger first emerged as a serious Alabama target after a standout camp performance earlier this month. Shortly afterward, outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson extended an offer on June 14, quickly elevating the Crimson Tide into serious contention.

Even before the official visit, Younger made it clear that Alabama had his attention.

“The interest level is definitely high,” Younger previously told Bama247.

The weekend visit only strengthened those feelings.

“It was great,” Younger said. “It went really well. I had a great time with the coaches and the players. Just seeing the facilities again and how well-rounded the program is overall, so I think it went well.”

For a recruit preparing to make one of the biggest decisions of his life, the visit appears to have checked every box.

Christian Robinson Continues to Make an Impact

One of the biggest reasons Alabama has gained momentum with Younger is Robinson.

The Crimson Tide assistant has developed a reputation as one of the nation’s strongest recruiters, and Younger was impressed long before his official visit began.

“I think coach CRob is a great coach,” Younger explained. “When I went to the camp, he was teaching me certain things I can improve on and showing me certain things that he said I did well.”

Younger also pointed to Robinson’s relationships with current players as another positive sign.

“Even with the interactions around the building when I was walking around and seeing the players interact with him, it was always positive,” Younger said.

That combination of coaching ability and player development appears to have made a lasting impression.

Alabama’s Defensive Vision Resonated

Beyond Robinson, Younger spent valuable time with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

One of the primary goals of the trip was to learn how Alabama envisioned him fitting into its defensive system. By the end of the visit, he had received the answers he was looking for.

“I already had a previous relationship with coach Robinson, but talking with coach Kane Wommack and coach Kalen DeBoer; everything aligned itself and showed me why ‘Bama is ‘Bama,'” Younger said.

Perhaps most importantly, Alabama showed exactly how his skill set could be utilized within the scheme.

“They showed me more how I fit into the scheme,” he added.

That clarity can often play a major role in late-stage recruiting battles, especially for edge defenders looking for the right developmental fit.

Current Players Helped Strengthen Alabama’s Case

Official visits often come down to more than meetings and presentations. Recruits want to know what daily life inside the program actually feels like.

According to Younger, Alabama’s players delivered a strong message.

His player host was linebacker Justin Hill, but Younger noted that numerous players spent time interacting with recruits throughout the weekend.

“I had a super experience,” Younger said. “My host was Justin Hill. But all of the players are around. They are involved in the photoshoot and also during the dinners and things like that.”

Those interactions helped him envision himself wearing crimson in the future.

“They were there and I could see myself with him,” Younger added.

Alabama Appears Well Positioned Entering Decision Day

Location, resources, player development, coaching relationships, and scheme fit all appear to be working in Alabama’s favor.

Younger specifically noted that Tuscaloosa’s proximity to his Georgia home was another attractive factor, with the drive sitting at roughly three to three-and-a-half hours.

“It’s a pretty good fit,” Younger said. “There are a lot of reasons to go there and I saw that.”

When asked if Alabama strengthened its standing during the visit, his answer was immediate.

“Yes, for sure,” Younger explained. “I had high expectations going in and they exceeded those. Just everything.”

With his June 23 commitment date rapidly approaching, those comments are certainly encouraging for Alabama fans.

Bama247 reports that the Crimson Tide appear to be in a favorable position heading into the announcement, setting the stage for what could be another important recruiting win for DeBoer and his staff.