How to Watch Alabama Football Without Cable in 2026

If you don’t have cable, you don’t have to miss out on watching Alabama football.

Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Alabama game this season:

Note: Heavy may receive a commission if you subscribe to a service on this page.

How to Watch Alabama Games Without Cable

Games will be televised on: ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network or SEC Network+

Upcoming: East Carolina (9/5, ABC), Kentucky (9/12, ABC), Florida State (9/19, ABC)

If you want to watch every Alabama game with one service (in order of recommendation):

Note: All of these include access to ESPN Unlimited. For games on SEC Network+, you may need to watch on the ESPN app by signing in with your Fubo, DirecTV or YouTube TV credentials.

If you want to watch a single game for free:

Fubo “Sports+News” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel

DirecTV Stream “MySports” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel

YouTube TV “Sports” (21-day free trial) for any game on any channel

Fox One (3-day free trial) for games on Fox or Big Ten Network

If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:

How to Watch Every Alabama Game for the Lowest Price

At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.

However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money to watch every Alabama game this season:

Before games on ABC, sign up for a free trial of Fubo “Sports+News”, DirecTV Stream “MySports” or YouTube TV “Sports” If you don’t have any free trials, sign up for ESPN Unlimited for $32 per month

If you don’t have ESPN Unlimited, sign up for a day pass of Sling Orange plus Sports Extra ($6) before any game on ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network or SEC Network+

Before games on CBS, sign up for a month of Paramount+ “Essential” for $11 You can also use a free trial of Fubo, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV if you have any available



Depending on what channels games are televised, you could potentially watch every Alabama game for pretty cheap thanks to the Sling day pass.

However, it does look like many Alabama games will be on ABC.

If you don’t have a bunch of free trials available for the ABC games, it may be easier to just sign up for ESPN Unlimited (which gets you every game on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network and SEC Network+) for the season and then mix in Paramount+ or Fox One if/when there’s a game on CBS or Fox.

Even doing that, you’re still likely at around $100 for the entire season.