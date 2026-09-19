Why Alabama Football Will Beat Florida State: 3 Reasons the Tide Will Win

Alabama football has a chance to make a statement on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide enters its Week 3 matchup with Florida State at 2-0 and ranked No. 10 nationally, while the Seminoles are 1-1 following a 27-24 loss to SMU.

More importantly, Alabama looks like a very different program than the one that walked into Tallahassee and lost 31-17 to Florida State a season ago. FSU recently fired its athletic director, and more administrative moves are on the horizon.

The Crimson Tide followed that loss by winning 10 of its next 11 games, reaching the SEC Championship Game and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. Florida State, meanwhile, started last season 3-0 before losing seven of its final nine games.

Now the two teams meet again, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama certainly has work to do, especially after Keelon Russell’s three first-half turnovers against Kentucky, but several reasons suggest the Crimson Tide will come out on top.

Here are three reasons Alabama will beat Florida State.

1. Alabama and Florida State Are Going in Opposite Directions

This is about more than just the records entering Saturday.

These two programs have followed noticeably different trajectories since they met last season.

Florida State pulled off one of the biggest early-season surprises of 2025 when it defeated Alabama 31-17 in Tallahassee. But the Seminoles weren’t able to sustain that momentum.

After beginning the season 3-0, Florida State lost seven of its final nine games and missed a bowl for the second consecutive season.

Alabama went in the other direction.

The Crimson Tide recovered from the loss to Florida State, won 10 of its next 11 games and eventually reached the College Football Playoff. Now Kalen DeBoer’s team enters the rematch 2-0 after convincing wins over East Carolina and Kentucky.

There is also a significant difference in where the two teams are entering this game.

Alabama is ranked No. 10 nationally and has outscored its first two opponents 93-27. Florida State is 1-1 and coming off a home loss to SMU.

That doesn’t guarantee an Alabama victory, especially in college football, but it does provide important context.

The Crimson Tide has spent the past year building toward becoming the team DeBoer envisioned when he took over the program.

Saturday is an opportunity to show just how much has changed.

2. Florida State’s One-Dimensional Offense Could Allow Kane Wommack’s Defense to Take Over

This could be the biggest matchup in the game.

Florida State has been able to move the football on the ground through the first two games of the season. Ousmane Kromah has rushed for 231 yards at 6.4 yards per carry, while quarterback Ashton Daniels also presents a threat as a runner. The Seminoles have averaged 208 rushing yards per game through two contests.

The problem for Florida State is that Alabama has shown an ability to take away the run.

The Crimson Tide is allowing just 32.5 rushing yards per game through two games, while Kane Wommack’s defense has already recorded seven sacks. Alabama’s defense has also generated 29 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

That creates a potentially difficult situation for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles.

If Florida State can establish Kromah and the running game, Alabama will have to respect the entire offense. But if the Crimson Tide shuts down the Seminoles’ rushing attack, Florida State will have to ask Daniels to consistently win through the air.

That is a much tougher proposition.

Daniels has thrown for 327 yards through two games and completed 58% of his passes. Florida State has averaged just 163.5 passing yards per game, while Daniels has completed only six of 16 passes for 65 yards when facing pressure, according to PFF data cited by Sports Illustrated.

And pressure is exactly what Alabama’s defense has been creating.

Devan Thompkins and Caleb Woodson have already recorded two sacks apiece this season, and the Crimson Tide has consistently found ways to get into opposing backfields.

That’s why this matchup could ultimately become a defensive showcase for Wommack’s unit.

Florida State wants to run the football.

Alabama wants to stop the run.

If the Crimson Tide wins that battle, the Seminoles could be forced into exactly the type of game they don’t want to play.

3. Alabama’s Run-Game Resurgence Will Bring Keelon Russell’s Passing Ability to Life

This may be the biggest key for Alabama’s offense.

Keelon Russell has shown plenty of playmaking ability through the first two games of his first season as Alabama’s starting quarterback. He has thrown for 444 yards and has already demonstrated that he can make plays with both his arm and his legs. Daniel Hill has also rushed for 151 yards through two games.

But Alabama doesn’t need Russell to carry the offense by himself.

In fact, the emergence of the Crimson Tide’s running game could be what unlocks the sophomore quarterback’s passing ability.

That’s especially important against Florida State.

Alabama needs to make the Seminoles respect the run.

If the Crimson Tide can consistently run the football on early downs, Florida State can’t simply sit back and prepare for Russell to throw. That should create more favorable passing situations and give Alabama opportunities to attack a Seminole secondary that has already shown some vulnerability through the first two games.

It also takes some pressure off Russell.

The quarterback doesn’t have to convert every third-and-long or create something spectacular every time Alabama needs a first down. Instead, Alabama can lean on its offensive line and running backs, stay ahead of the chains, and allow Russell to attack when the opportunities present themselves.

That is when Russell becomes especially dangerous.

The former five-star quarterback is at his best when he can extend plays, use his legs and attack defenses down the field. Alabama’s running game doesn’t take those opportunities away from him.

It creates them.

And that could be a major difference between this Alabama offense and the one Florida State faced a year ago.

Alabama Has More Than Enough to Beat Florida State

Florida State already proved last season that it is capable of beating Alabama.

But this is a different Alabama team.

The Crimson Tide enters Saturday with a defense that has been dominant against the run, an offense that has shown significant improvement on the ground, and a young quarterback who continues to develop with every game.

Meanwhile, Florida State is coming off a loss to SMU and enters the matchup with an offense that could have difficulty staying balanced if Alabama shuts down its rushing attack.

That combination gives Alabama a clear path to victory.

Stop Florida State’s running game.

Force Daniels to win through the air.

Run the football effectively enough to keep the Seminoles from selling out against Russell.

Then let Russell make the plays he is capable of making.

If Alabama can do those things, the Crimson Tide should have an excellent opportunity to get revenge for last year’s loss and move to 3-0 on the season.