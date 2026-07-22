Why Did Ryan Coleman-Williams Change the Name on His Alabama Jersey?

Ryan Coleman-Williams is one of the most prominent wide receivers in college football, and heading into his third season at Alabama, his jersey will look a bit different.

After his nameplate read only “Williams” during each of the last two seasons, Coleman-Williams decided to add “Coleman” ahead of the 2026 season after considering the change throughout last year.

The Story Behind Ryan Coleman-Williams’ Nameplate Change

The interesting part of Coleman-Williams’ decision is that removing “Coleman” from his jersey was actually the outlier.

His full name, including on his birth certificate, has always been Ryan Coleman-Williams — a name that honors both his mother, Tiffany Coleman, and his father, Ryan Williams Sr.

“It’s always been my name,” Coleman-Williams said via USA Today. “I never didn’t have it. It’s been on my birth certificate since I was born. Literally, (the jersey) is the only thing that changed.”

Asked Ryan Coleman-Williams about some of the changes he made this offseason (name, number, staying in Tuscaloosa) and why he did that. @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/7azSMrdViq — Rob Gregson (@NFL_Rob) July 22, 2026

Nick Saban’s Influence

Coleman-Williams also revealed that a speech from legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban last summer about the importance of building a legacy opened his eyes to making the change and starting his own.

“I was like, ‘It’s time for me to start my own legacy and put the Coleman-Williams on the back,’” he said.

“No one else has Coleman-Williams. You’ll see a Coleman, and you’ll see a Williams, but nobody’s got Coleman-Williams. It’s just starting my legacy for my family.”

Coleman-Williams’ Family Reacts to Jersey Change

Coleman-Williams revealed that his mother loved the change, as did his grandfather.

“She loved it,” Coleman-Williams said. “Actually, my granddad, I’m the last male with the last name Coleman, so if I didn’t use Coleman, it would’ve been over. That was another reason as well.”

Williams will also change his jersey number to No. 1, the same number he wore in high school. He wore No. 2 during his first two seasons at Alabama.