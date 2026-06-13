Inconsistent Alabama Superstar Called Out in ESPN Rankings

There won’t be an Alabama player under more of a microscope in 2026 than junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, which should be expected after a blockbuster freshman season in 2024, followed by a lackluster sophomore season in 2025.

With Coleman-Williams eligible for the NFL draft for the 1st time in 2027, there’s plenty more at stake for the Saraland, Alabama, native in 2026 — mainly his draft status and tens of millions of dollars if he can perform well in the spotlight.

That’s why ESPN draft experts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller had such a hard time placing Coleman-Williams in their preseason position rankings, with Miller putting him at No. 3 among wide receivers and Reid putting him at No. 5 and both labeling him the “Toughest Player to Rank” in 2026.

Coleman-Williams could very well be a Top 10 pick if he plays as he did in 2024. If it’s more of the same of what we saw in 2025, he drops to Day 2 or Day 3.

“After a spectacular freshman season, Coleman-Williams was highly inconsistent as a sophomore,” Reid wrote. “His route-running ability and separation shined in 2025, but he struggled making routine catches. His 13% drop rate was the fourth worst in the FBS, and his 10 overall drops were tied for third most in the FBS.”

Williams earned All-SEC and All-American honors as a freshman with 48 receptions for 865 yards and 10 total touchdowns in 14 games, but saw those numbers dip to 49 receptions for 689 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025.

Offseason Roller Coaster for Coleman-Williams

Coleman-Williams, who won’t turn 20 years old until February 2027, had a rollercoaster offseason when it comes to his personal life.

First, in February, shortly after his 19th birthday, news broke that Coleman-Williams became engaged to his 25-year-old girlfriend, Alexis Ellis ,on Valentine’s Day, according to a post on Ellis’ Instagram stories.

Williams made no such announcement on his official Instagram account, and the trolls came out in full force to call out their age difference.

Then, there was a name change — from Ryan Williams to Ryan Coleman-Williams. Then, a jersey number change — from the signature No. 2 he’s worn the last 2 seasons to No. 1.

Coleman-Williams broke the double dose of news in a shared post on his official Instagram account.

“Ryan Coleman-Williams,” Bama CFB wrote in the shared post. “New era, Same Ryan.

Hollywood has told me that he will be changing his last name & jersey number to ‘Coleman-Williams’ & #1 … Ryan has officially changed his last name to ‘Coleman-Williams’ to represent his mom’s side of the family & he also has changed his number from #2 to #1 … Uno Hollywood is about to go CRAZY.”

Disastrous Performance at Alabama’s Pro Day

Coleman-Williams capped off his offseason of tumult by getting roasted for dropping the ball at Alabama’s Pro Day — a continuation of his problem catching passes from 1st round pick Ty Simpson during the season.

“Yikes: Ryan Coleman-Williams DROPS a perfect deep ball from Ty Simpson at Alabama’s Pro Day,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “Williams’ falloff needs to be studied … ”

“Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams dropped a deep ball and RUINED Ty Simpson’s perfect Pro Day,” College Transfer Portal wrote on its official X account.

Coleman-Williams is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in college football, with an estimated NIL value between $2 million and $3 million for the 2026 season. He was paid an estimated $2 million in 2025 as the Crimson Tide returned to the College Football Playoff