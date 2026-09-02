Alabama OL Will Sanders Embraces Starting Role, But Knows He Has More to Prove

Alabama offensive lineman Will Sanders has accomplished something he has been working toward since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Now, he knows the real work begins.

Sanders is set to enter the 2026 season as Alabama’s starting left guard after working with the first-team offensive line during preseason camp. The opportunity represents an important step for Sanders, but based on his comments in an interview with Yea Alabama, he isn’t treating the starting job as a finish line.

Instead, Sanders sees it as another challenge.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing, you know. I’ve always just wanted to strive to be a starter at Alabama, no matter where that was on the line,” Sanders told Yea Alabama. “I just wanted to say that I did it.”

That moment has now arrived.

But Sanders was quick to point out that being listed as a starter doesn’t mean he has proven everything he needs to prove.

“And now that I have that title, it’s almost like what am I gonna do now?” Sanders said. “I haven’t really earned it yet. There’s still so much for me to do to truly earn that spot.”

That mentality could be important for an Alabama offensive line that has spent much of the offseason emphasizing consistency and development.

Sanders Knows the Starting Job Is Only the Beginning

Sanders isn’t simply looking to hold onto the starting position. He wants to continue developing into the type of player Alabama needs at left guard, or wherever he ultimately lines up.

“I just hope that I continue to earn it, I hope to continue to keep it and I continue to grow as a player–to do that left guard spot or wherever I end up on the line,” Sanders said. “I just hope to do the position justice.”

That approach appears to be shared by the entire offensive line.

According to Sanders, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm told the group heading into the week that Alabama would keep the same starting lineup after Sanders had already worked with the first unit the previous week.

For Sanders and his teammates, however, the announcement wasn’t viewed as an opportunity to relax.

“Coach Klemm told us going into this week that we were going to keep the starting line-up the same,” Sanders said. “That was the conversation we had as a line. No one was worried about it.”

Instead, the focus immediately shifted toward improvement.

“As a line, we understand that we still have so much work to do,” Sanders said. “So it was–you might be starting this week, but what are you doing to get better?”

That mindset could be one of the most important characteristics of Alabama’s offensive line heading into the season.

The Crimson Tide has plenty of talent up front, but the group will be tested immediately when the regular season begins. Establishing consistency, communication, and physicality will be critical, particularly as Alabama looks to establish its identity under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

For Sanders, earning the starting job is an important milestone.

But he’s already looking beyond it.

He didn’t arrive at Alabama simply wanting to become a starter. He wants to prove he deserves to remain one.

And that may ultimately be the biggest reason Alabama feels comfortable giving him the opportunity at left guard.