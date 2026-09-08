Week 2 AP Poll: The Biggest Winner, Loser, and Statement Moves

The week 2 AP Poll is now upon us.

Week one is now in the rearview mirror for the college football world in the season at hand. There is much more drama in comparison to expectations, and it is properly reflecting in the new AP Poll.

Follow the major winner, loser, and a program seeking to take advantage of a strong performance below.

Winner: Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia’s dominant 34-8 “week zero” win over NC State is setting the stage for the Cavaliers to compete in the ACC.

Perhaps the most impressive result of the performance was in limiting star quarterback C.J. Bailey to just 117 yards of offense, while also forcing two turnovers in the process.

Now, Virginia rises over 20 spots into the poll. Tony Elliott’s team is number 25 heading into a week two game against Norfolk State. There is a very real possibility that the Cavaliers are 6-0 heading into a huge week seven battle with the SMU Mustangs.

Well done, Virginia.

Loser: Big 10 Conference

If history is repeating itself, there are several teams that represented the AP Poll preseason rankings that will disappoint in 2026.

If week one is a litmus test, many of these teams might be coming out of the Big 10.

Michigan’s highly controversial 13-12 victory over Western Michigan in Kyle Whittingham’s head coaching debut is the first data point. Michigan is out of the poll following the win, effectively moving from 16 to 28 in the process.

Beyond Michigan is the Oregon Ducks. Oregon is once again entering a season as one of the favorites to come home with a national title. Unfortunately, a 34-27 home win over Boise State didn’t inspire much confidence in voters.

Washington fell two spots to #19 as well after a relatively uninspiring 24-10 win over rival Washington State. Demond Williams Jr. didn’t look incredibly sharp, and Washington’s defense carried much of the burden during the contest.

Beyond this, the other “elites” in the conference didn’t have much opportunity to assert dominance over power conference competition. Ohio State and star receiver Jeremiah Smith looking the part is the saving grace for the Big 10 this week.

LSU Making Major Statement in AP Poll

LSU’s AP Poll rise of only three spots might come as a surprise to some. A rising of only three spots seems to be not quite generous enough, especially after a dominant 51-10 victory over Clemson.

While it’s challenging for a poll to justify lifting LSU ahead of teams without a loss, this is as strong of a reason as possible to do just that.

Lane Kiffin’s team looks extraordinarily fast, physical, and prepared. Quarterback Sam Leavitt put together an all-encompassing impressive performance. The defense looks to be an area that the coaching staff heavily addressed, and the Tigers are absolutely looking the part of an SEC contender.

Of course, Clemson may not be as strong of a team as in years past. Despite this, LSU’s sheer dominance for four quarters simply cannot be ignored, especially when fellow SEC programs are on the heels of facing group-of-five competition.

Watch out for LSU, who is making the trip to take on fellow top-1o opponent Ole Miss on September 19. This contest will be the real test to determine just how strong Kiffin’s team is, especially in the eyes of AP pollers.