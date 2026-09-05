Texas quarterback Arch Manning has never had the luxury of developing quietly.

The Manning name, his status as a former No. 1 recruit and the expectations attached to playing quarterback at Texas have ensured nearly every performance is examined closely. That pressure became especially noticeable early in Manning’s first full season as the Longhorns’ starter in 2025, when Texas stumbled in high-profile games and Manning admittedly was not enjoying himself.

One person who helped Manning navigate that period already understood what it meant to carry the expectations of Texas football. Former Longhorns star quarterback Colt McCoy has become an important mentor for Manning behind the scenes.

“Obviously I have a lot of great mentors in my life and people to look up to, but it’s always cool having a guy that played here, was in your shoes,” Manning said of McCoy, according to KXAN reporter Noah Gross. “He’s been so open to me. I’ve been super grateful for our relationship.”

Colt McCoy Gives Arch Manning a Unique Resource

McCoy cannot completely understand every element of Manning’s situation. Few college quarterbacks have entered the sport carrying the same combination of family expectations, recruiting hype and national attention.

He does, however, understand Austin.

McCoy became Texas’ starting quarterback after Vince Young, one of the greatest players in program history, departed following the 2005 national championship. McCoy eventually developed into an All-American, won 45 games as a starter and led Texas back to the national championship game.

That experience gives Manning something different from the guidance available through his famous football family. McCoy has actually occupied the quarterback room at Texas and understands the expectations that come with representing the Longhorns.

Gross reported that McCoy was among those who helped Manning rediscover his enjoyment of the game during the 2025 season. Manning said he eventually changed his mindset after spending the first half of the year frustrated by his performance.

Arch Manning Enters 2026 With Expectations Rising Again

The adjustment eventually showed on the field.

Manning finished his first full season as Texas’ starter with 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 399 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while leading Texas to a 10-3 record. The Longhorns won seven of their final eight games, including victories over Texas A&M and Michigan.

Now the expectations have returned at an even higher level.

Manning entered 2026 on multiple major award watch lists and remains one of college football’s most closely watched quarterbacks. The difference is that he now has a full season of experience behind him.

He also has McCoy.

For Manning, having someone who already understands the unique pressure of being Texas’ quarterback could prove just as valuable as any piece of football advice.