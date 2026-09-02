Arizona State Releases First Depth Chart: Biggest Week 1 Takeaways

It’s now game week for the 2026 rendition of Arizona State Sun Devils football.

Arizona State is opening the fourth year of the Kenny Dillingham era on Saturday against Morgan State.

As is customary with game week, the program is preparing for the contest by unveiling the initial depth chart. While many decisions come without surprise, there are some choices that leave room for changes as the season progresses.

Arizona State Offense Leaves Few Stones Unturned

A majority of position battles on the offensive side of the ball are already solidified. This includes Cutter Boley starting at quarterback, and Omarion Miller/Reed Harris starting at the F/X, respectively.

There are a few areas of surprise and distinct things to point out, however.

The main area os surprise is that Luke Baklenko and Champ Westbrooks are listed as interchangeable at the left tackle spot, as well as Rob Lapuaho and Wade Helton at right guard. Baklenko and Lapuaho went into the week as the expected to be the starting players at their respective positions. However, it appears as if Westbrooks and Helton will receive a crack at locking down the starting roles.

An interesting observation is that the running back grouping is separating into two. Kyson Brown is the starting back in a personnel grouping that features Cardae Mack, Jason Brown Jr., and Demarius “Man Man” Robinson. This grouping appears to be one that is prioritizing smaller, faster players for Arizona State.

The other grouping features Marquis Gillis as the starter, with Grayson Rigdon and David Avit following. This group is prioritizing bigger, more physical backs that are more likely to take on blocking and short-yardage situations. All in all, each of the seven backs have a realistic chance of seeing the field this season.

The last major takeaway is that it seems as if second-year Arizona State tight end Khamari Anderson will be good to go in week one, as he is listing as the starting player at one of two personnel groupings at TE.

Defense Placements Raise More Intrigue

The defense seems a bit more up-in-the-air off of the depth chart, particularly in the secondary.

The main surprise from the defensive line is that freshman DE Julian Hugo is slating to be a reserve, as he is interchangeable with Ramar Williams. Emar’ion Winston and Roman Pitre are interchangeable as starting players at the other EDGE spot. Blazen Lono-Wong and Zac Swanson are interchangeable starters at defensive tackle opposite of C.J. Fite.

As far as the secondary goes, the cornerback starters are absolutely in tow. Rodney Bimage Jr. and Ashton Stamps are leading one of the more physical CB rooms in Tempe in recent years. The remainder of the secondary simply speaks to the talent and versatility that Arizona State DC Brian Ward has to work with.

The nickelback and safety positions feature the same four names. The fact that the coaching staff feel confident in Montana Warren, Jessiah McGrew, and Adrian “Boogie” Wilson playing multiple positions speaks volumes to the talent of these players. Wilson is a hard-hitting enforcer, while Warren is one of the most experienced players on the defense. McGrew is a prominent feature on the depth chart, and has an opportunity to pace the team in turnovers created this season.

Expect this to be one of the most talented defenses Arizona State has towed out in many years, and for Ward to make the most of this talent.

Arizona State opens the season at 7:00 P.M. AZT Saturday night, before hitting the road to face Texas A&M.