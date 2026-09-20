Arizona State Hit With Major Khamari Anderson Injury Update

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 2-1 on the season following a 24-17 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

Kenny Dillingham’s program is also gripping with a myriad of factors that seem to be going against them at the moment.

Between a season-ending injury to LB Zyrus Fiaseu, to TE Khamari Anderson exiting Saturday’s game, Arizona State is facing many challenges on the injury front.

Sun Devil fans got an answer as to the prognosis for Anderson on Sunday – read more below.

Arizona State’s Anderson Faces Lengthy Recovery

The news on Anderson’s status isn’t very promising.

Local insider John Gambadoro broke news that the fourth-year TE is out for the season with the leg injury suffered on Saturday.

This is a devastating result for Anderson, especially considering his recent injury bout. The Kentucky transfer suffered a lower-leg injury during spring camp in April. This led to a five-month recovery process that saw the Detroit native make it back for the regular season opener on Sept. 5.

The bright side of this situation is that Anderson will have one more year of eligibility remaining. The 6’5″ tight end spent two seasons at Kentucky and is in his second season at Arizona State.

What This Development Means for Sun Devils

The season-ending prognosis isn’t ideal news for any party involved.

Arizona State’s offense is coming off of two successful performances in the first two weeks of the season. Unfortunately, the promise is stalling heading into the BYE week following a hapless showing against Kansas.

The layers of issues are extensive, as QB Cutter Boley is now the purveyor of several quarters of rough football. The Arizona State run game didn’t pop off against Kansas, either, and WR Omarion Miller is struggling to find footing in the downfield passing game.

The questions at tight end only compound the offense’s operations, as Anderson is the only player in the room with meaningful power four experience. While Anderson’s statistical profile doesn’t speak to being an integral piece of the offense, he absolutely is. Beyond serving as a security blanket for Boley, Anderson is the best blocking player at the TE position.

The Arizona State TE group didn’t find much footing minus Anderson in preseason practices, and this might not change over the final nine games of the regular season. In the meantime, TE coach Jason Mohns is having to place trust in the alternative options at the position.

This includes the returning James Giggey, rising sophomore AJ Ia, and Tulane transfer Anthony Miller. The player with the highest ceiling is Ia, although the sophomore has to demonstrate growth as a perimeter blocker. Miller is a big frame for blocking, but isn’t as refined as a receiver.

All in all, Arizona State is already facing a major inflection point of the 2026 season. The Sun Devils are taking advantage of an off week before jumping back into Big 12 play with a home contest against the Baylor Bears and rising QB DJ Lagway on Oct. 3.