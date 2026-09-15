Kenny Dillingham Reveals Arizona State’s Biggest Challenge Adjusting to London

The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into a crucial week three contest against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Not only is Arizona State coming off of a loss to Texas A&M, they are also facing a duo of week three challenges. These challenges are opening up Big 12 play against Kansas, as well as playing in London, England.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham is well aware of these challenges, speaking about them following Tuesday’s practice.

Arizona State’s Challenges in London are Apparent

Dillingham recognizes the upside in playing overseas is next to zero. He still acknowledges that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for his team.

Via Jacob Brooks (Sun Devil Source).

“Zero positives from a football perspective. The positive is our kids get an experience that I wasn’t gonna rob them from.”

The Sun Devils had no choice but to fly directly to London following the Texas A&M battle. Kansas, on the other hand, is traveling to London mid-week. Whether this is an advantage one way or the other is a mystery, but Dillingham didn’t get any sleep for the first 36 hours in London.

There is still upside to this trip – even through the challenges. One of the breaks is taking advantage of the much cooler weather in London, while also taking advantage of playing a top-10 team. Kansas did take on ranked Missouri last week, but the Aggies are seemingly a step above as an overall team.

What Sun Devils can Take Into Kansas Matchup

There were several aspects of Arizona State’s performance against Texas A&M that seem to be sustainable.

Among them is the role QB Cutter Boley plays in the offense. The Kentucky native is putting together a nice start behind confident delivery, distributing the ball evenly, and extending plays when necessary.

Reed Harris and Omarion Miller are particular beneficiaries of Boley’s strong start. The two receivers are an inherent mismatch against a Kansas secondary that was seemingly overwhelmed by Missouri.

Dillingham’s play-calling is an absolute advantage heading into the game as well. Arizona State’s rushing attack is promising, but game flow prevented others outside of Kyson Brown from making a mark. The ability to utilize various personnel packages built around different running backs allows for Boley to dictate the game out of play action, as well as in shorter yardage situations.

The offensive line is in for a challenge this week as well, but the group is in a decent position. Guard Wade Helton is out for a few weeks, but reserve Rob Lapuaho is taking his place, and the growth he is showing under OL coach Saga Tuitele is promising.

There are many things that the Arizona State coaching staff can take from the last few weeks. This includes many points of attack that the group can throw at Kansas, as well as how to manage a victory.

Arizona State-Kansas are playing at 9:00 A.M. AZT on Saturday, with the game set to be played on FS1.