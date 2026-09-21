Arizona State’s Big 12 Opener Reveals 3 Things During Off Week

Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 1-0 Big 12) are officially in their only “bye” week of 2026.

This comes off of a messy 24-17 Big 12-opening victory over the Kansas Jayhawks from London, England.

There are many takeaways from the first three games of the season, but the three below are the best summarization of Arizona State’s journey thus far.

Arizona State Offense – Cause for Concern?

The Sun Devil offense under Kenny Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo had the makings of a special unit through two weeks.

While the Sept. 12 loss to Texas A&M stings, the offense put together a respectable performance. The victory over Kansas was a stark example of the contrary.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley did not get into a rhythm at any point in the win. The quarterback threw for less than 100 yards over the course of the game, although he did avoid making a backbreaking mistake.

The run game hasn’t done a whole lot sans Kyson Brown since game one, either. In extension of this, the receiving core isn’t getting going outside of star Reed Harris. Omarion Miller is averaging less than eight yards per reception. Running back Grayson Rigdon is the only other player outside of those two to eclipse over 100 receiving yards on the campaign. Arizona State has challenges cut out for them in this department.

This is where Dillingham, as well as OC Marcus Arroyo, need to come alive. Several receivers – including Raiden Vines-Bright and Jalen Moss – are ready to make a difference. Creative formation line-ups, route trees, and smoothing over offensive line concerns are key to getting Boley back on track and to involve multiple receivers that are ready to shine.

Owen Long Leads Defense With High Hopes

The Arizona State defense under the leadership of Brian Ward is a reason to be optimistic.

Linebacker Owen Long is the Big 12’s co-Defensive Player of the Week. Long recorded 12 total tackles, forced a fumble, and generated an interception on Saturday. The Colorado State transfer is the highest profile transfer Arizona State brought in this season on the defensive side of the ball. He came through in an incredibly profound way to cover up for the offensive shortcomings.

Beyond Long, contributors such as S Lyrik Rawls and EDGE Jalen Thompson are standing out thus far. There is definite reason to believe that this is the deepest, strongest, and fastest defense Arizona State has towed out in many years, which should absolutely thrill Sun Devil fans.

Baylor Game Presents Major Opportunity for Arizona State

Arizona State is taking on Baylor in week three, with the two teams kicking off at 7:30 P.M. AZT in the Sun Devils’ first home game in nearly one month.

The Bears are a formidable opponent, especially with QB DJ Lagway expecting to return to the lineup this week. However, Arizona State should be in control of their destiny during the battle in Tempe.

Whoever wins this game has a chance to make noise in the Big 12 race, and Arizona State fans should feel confident about coming out on top.