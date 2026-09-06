Cutter Boley Sends Clear Message After Record-Setting Arizona State Performance

The 2026 Arizona State football season is off to an incredible start behind an all-time effort from QB Cutter Boley.

The Sun Devils are 1-0 on the campaign following a 70-7 triumph over FCS foe Morgan State. The win is a historic one for the program, as well as one for Boley.

The Kentucky transfer set the single-game passing yards record for a quarterback in their Sun Devil debut in the first half. Boley’s 397 yards, six-touchdown performance is turning heads, and the third year collegiate quarterback is taking the showing in stride.

Boley Speaks on Arizona State’s Dominant Win

There’s only so much one can take out of the post-game press conference following game one. However, Boley summed up Arizona State’s performance quite well.

“We came out tonight and executed our game plan and did what we wanted to do.”

Head coach Kenny Dillingham created expectations for the opening game last week, stating that he desired for it to be a special night for first-time Sun Devils.

Arizona State did just that. The perimeter blocking (tackles/receivers), run game, pass catchers, and a beefed-up defense all excelled. Dillingham’s play designs were crisp and innovative. Boley put a respectable performance together in complimenting the other positions.

At the end of the day, only so much judgement can be definitive from a game against FCS competition. However, the Sun Devils put together a performance full of clean operations, all while flexing the uptick in physicality and explosiveness on the roster.

The challenge of a lifetime is coming up for the Sun Devils and Boley, even through the first-week triumph.

Arizona State’s Next Challenge is Extraordinary

Talk about a quick turnaround for Boley and the Sun Devils.

The team’s week one showing is raising eyebrows, and they are receiving less than one week in return to validate the added attention. Arizona State is traveling to College Station, Texas to face the #8 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

This is setting up to be the ultimate litmus test for Boley, who threw 12 interceptions a season ago – largely against SEC competition. Texas A&M possesses a physical defense that will test Arizona State’s tackles, which are facing questions of their own. Boley will likely need to make tighter, more concise throws against A&M’s sticky coverage, as well as possibly relying on his legs to make plays as a scrambler.

If Boley excels on Saturday, there should be optimism that Arizona State can in fact compete for a Big 12 title. This, in turn, will be put to the test on September 19, when the Sun Devils travel to London to play the Kansas Jayhawks.

Until then, Dillingham has reason to feel confident in Boley as his hand-picked quarterback. The 36-year-old head coach should also feel great about his decision to tweak his roster construction philosophy in the offseason.

Arizona State is taking on Texas A&M at 9:00 A.M. AZT on Saturday.