Projecting Arizona State’s Starting Offense Ahead of Week 1

Less than one week remains before the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils season kicks off.

The Arizona State campaign begins on September 5 at Mountain America Stadium against FCS foe Morgan State. While much is set in regards to personnel decisions, there are some areas to still iron out in the coming days.

Follow the starting projections for the offensive side of the ball below.

Arizona State’s Starting QB Decision in Stone

Head coach Kenny Dillingham is moving forward with Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley as his starting quarterback.

The decision to start Boley isn’t a shocking one, but it does come with risks. In particular is Boley’s above-average interception % (4.5) (Sports Reference).

Michigan transfer Mikey Keene is ready to step in if the situation arises, but there is genuine belief in the 21-year old Boley this season.

Sun Devil Skill Positions in (Generally) Strong Hands

Running Back: Kyson Brown

Brown went into the 2025 season as Arizona State’s de-facto starting running back. An early-season ankle injury derailed this. Now, running backs coach Shaun Aguano and Dillingham are likely to employ a true committee system.

Brown is likely to handle a plurality of snaps, but expect Delaware State transfer Marquis Gillis to factor in heavily as well. The graduate student is a true breakout candidate, possessing the physicality and contact balance that will remind some Arizona State fans of Cam Skattebo.

Wide Receiver: Omarion Miller, Reed Harris, Raiden Vines-Bright

This is the group that is least in question. Miller and Harris are coming into the season as top-11 players that changed teams over the offseason (247 Sports). Vines-Bright is an Arizona native that is still standing out, even through the wake of an impressive spring camp.

Watch out for second-year Sun Devils in Jalen Moss and Jaren Hamilton as well. Moss is likely to see work at the slot, while Hamilton continues to improve by the day – according to those present at practice.

Derek Eusebio, Uriah Neloms, and Cory Butler Jr. are the standouts that round out what might be Arizona State’s strongest position group.

Tight End: AJ Ia

Ia is the de-facto starting tight end heading into the season. The former four-star recruit is wildly talented as a receiver, but still has room to grow as a blocking threat. Ia is likely the player that starts as Khamari Anderson continues to work his way back from an April leg injury. Expect the 2025 Kentucky transfer in Anderson to start when healthy enough.

Arizona State Offensive Line: A Major Question Mark

Luke Baklenko (LT), Maki Stewart (LG), Tana Alo-Tupola (C), Rob Lapuaho (RG), Jalen Klemm (RT)

Baklenko (Oklahoma transfer) and Klemm (returnee) are the two tackles heading into the year. Champ Westbrooks and elite JUCO transfer Jarmaine Mitchell are ready to step in as well, although the tackle position is a question mark on paper.

Alo-Tupola took the reigns of the center position quite seamlessly, although the presence of Wade Helton and Makua Pule on the interior provides insurance in support of a relatively strong interior.