Missouri Transfer Quarterback Austin Simmons Shines In Debut

The Missouri Tigers kicked off their season Thursday night with a 54-14 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. While it was the traditional “get the starters out before halftime” kind of season opener, the new Tiger quarterback Austin Simmons shone in his debut at Farout Field.

Simmons, the 20-year-old senior, was previously at Ole Miss before Trinidad Chambliss emerged and took over under center for the Rebels. Missouri would announce on March 19 that Simmons would be the starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

The first game of the season came and went, and Simmons was electric as the Tigers’ new signal caller.

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Austin Simmons’ Four-Touchdown Day

Simmons would exit the game with the Tigers firmly in the lead in the second quarter, but not before putting them there.

Simmons would toss for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of the Tigers opener. On 19 pass attempts, 17 were completed, and he was sacked just once during the contest. Unlike his predecessor, Beau Pribula, Simmons was not a weapon on the ground, but with Jamal Roberts and, soon, Ahmad Hardy in the backfield, he does not need to be.

With the Tigers’ tough schedule, getting Simmons acclimated early was important for the team to do, and with prior SEC experience, that should come easier than for most. After he exited the game Thursday, he was able to set his sights on the arch-rival Kansas Jayhawks next week.

Missouri’s Ground Game Opened Door

The Tigers have produced countless SEC-leading running backs under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. This group is no secret; even without Hardy suited up, the team still ran for 205 yards against the Golden Lions‘ defense.

Roberts would lead the way with 47 yards, but that was able to open the door for the Tigers to let Simmons do his thing and sling the rock. The Tigers’ running back had one touchdown and a long of 12 on Thursday, but with the outstanding performance by the pass game, Missouri can breathe a little easier about having a balanced offense.

Simmons would carry the ball twice for negative rushing yards, but at least for Thursday, that was not the game plan for the lefty. Allowing him to focus on the pass game while letting his rushing attack do the dirty work kept him clean most of the night. After multiple injuries to their quarterbacks last season, the Tigers might play it a little more carefully in the early going.

Next On Tap For The Missouri Tigers

The Tigers will head west next week to Lawrence, Kansas. For the second time in as many years, and the second time since Missouri left for the greener pasture of the SEC, Missouri will face off with the Jayhawks.

Last season, the Tigers hosted Kansas and held on to a 42-31 victory. The first meeting in Lawrence since the rivalry renewed will be on Friday, Sept. 11, as the currently 1-0 and No. 25-ranked Tigers head into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.

The Tigers currently lead the all-time series 57-55-9 over the Jayhawks.