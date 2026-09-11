Baylor QB DJ Lagway Week 2 Status Revealed

DJ Lagway and the Baylor Bears suffered a heartbreaking loss to Auburn last week as a potential game-winning two-point conversion fell inches short.

Lagway was also dealing with an injury throughout the game, though he was able to finish with 333 yards and two touchdowns. It was a good but not great start for the Florida transfer seeking to rebuild his reputation at Baylor.

He may have to wait one more week to continue doing so as college football insider Pete Thamel shared a surprising update on the quarterback.

DJ Lagway Week 2 Status

Thamel shared a report Friday afternoon declaring Lagway is expected to miss Saturday’s game against Prairie View A&M.

“Sources: Baylor’s Nate Bennett will make his first career start for the Bears this weekend, as DJ Lagway (ankle) is not expected to play against Prairie View A&M,” Thamel wrote. “Lagway was injured against Auburn and isn’t expected to be out long-term. It’s uncertain if he’ll dress and be available.”

Nate Bennett has been with the program for several years and has made brief appearances in a backup role. He is now poised for his first career start in what should be a blowout win for Baylor.

Having Lagway sit out this game makes perfect sense if he is dealing with any sort of lingering injury. This will not be a competitive game and there is zero reason to risk any further injury.

Baylor Getting Back on Track

The Week 1 loss to Auburn was a tough one, but it was also not a Big 12 matchup. The Bears get a scheduled win Saturday against Prairie View A&M, followed by a winnable game against Louisiana Tech.

In fact, the Bears don’t face a currently ranked opponent until mid-November when they take on BYU. That sets the team up to be in the Big 12 title conversation heading into a final stretch of games against BYU, Texas Tech, and Houston. One close loss against Auburn doesn’t eliminate them in the slightest.

Lagway can now rest and look to get his own career back on track with Baylor. He spent two seasons at Florida and showed up with a great deal of hype.

The 2025 season was a nightmare as Lagway went 4-8 as a starter, with a five-interception outing against LSU that seemed to derail the rest of his and the team’s season. He did, however, manage to lead his team to victory over a tough Texas team.

Baylor fans will be monitoring his status closely, and it appears Lagway will next be seen for what should be an easy win over Louisiana Tech in Week 3.