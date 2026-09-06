Boise State may have given Oregon exactly the kind of motivation it did not need.

The Broncos had No. 2 Oregon in a legitimate fight Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. Boise State tied the game 24-24 late in the third quarter and entered the final period with a chance to stun one of the national championship favorites.

Then the Broncos joined in on one of Oregon’s most recognizable traditions.

Boise State players danced during “Shout!” as the song played between the third and fourth quarters, according to The Associated Press. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore noticed immediately.

“You can’t do that in our home,” Moore said.

Oregon Players Took Boise State Move Personally

Tight end Jamari Johnson apparently felt even stronger about it.

Johnson told reporters he considered Boise State participating in the tradition disrespectful because “it’s our song.”

That matters with this Oregon team.

Dan Lanning has established himself as a coach willing to squeeze motivation out of almost anything his program can reasonably interpret as a challenge. There is no evidence Lanning personally saw Boise State dancing or specifically used it in a fourth-quarter speech Saturday, so that connection should not be overstated.

But his history makes the moment fascinating.

One year ago, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made comments about Oregon’s resources before facing the Ducks. After Oregon responded with a 69-3 victory, Lanning acknowledged that the comments added fuel, saying it never hurts when somebody “pours gasoline on the fire.”

Boise State’s move Saturday created a similar emotional opportunity for Oregon’s players, even if it happened organically rather than through their head coach.

Boise State Couldn’t Finish After ‘Shout!’ Moment

The timing makes the sequence even more interesting.

Oregon and Boise State traded field goals early in the fourth quarter before Moore connected with Dakorien Moore for a 62-yard touchdown that ultimately decided the game. Oregon finished with a 10-3 advantage in the final quarter and escaped with a 34-27 victory.

Dante Moore finished with 378 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Oregon piled up 497 total yards.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson later explained that the Broncos had used “Shout!” during practices as a way to prepare themselves for the fourth quarter. The intention was seemingly to create energy rather than disrespect Oregon.

Oregon’s players did not necessarily interpret it that way.

That is the danger of giving an elite team something extra to latch onto in its own stadium.

Lanning has repeatedly shown an ability to turn outside noise into useful motivation. This time, he may not have even needed to say anything.

His players found their own fuel.