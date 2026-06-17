Brendan Sorsby Agent Claims Cincinnati Knew About Gambling Before Texas Tech

The Brendan Sorsby scandal has taken another turn. His agent, Ron Slavin, says that the Texas Tech Red Raiders should be getting a lot less flak for the scandal than his previous team, the Cincinnati Bearcats.

While speaking to 105.3 the Fan in Dallas, Slavin alleged that Cincinnati knew about Sorsby’s gambling addiction. However, they did nothing about it while he was their starting quarterback for two seasons.

“If anybody should be questioned or catching heat, it should be Cincinnati,” Slavin said. “Because they knew for two years and never said anything or didn’t do anything about it. That’s the part of the story that gets lost.”

It was also reported by Matt Hayes of USA Today that Cincinnati was alerted to Sorsby’s gambling habits back in August of 2025. Still, he would go on to be their starting quarterback for the entire 2025 regular season.

Sorsby would admit that he was a problem gambler. He would place around $90,000 in bets, at one point averaging 20 bets a day, often small bets on things like balls and strikes at baseball games. That included betting on Indiana football when he was a backup quarterback on the Indiana roster.

Following the 2025 season, Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech, where he had hoped to lead the Red Raiders to the College Football Playoff. That’s before the gambling scandal broke. Since then, Texas Tech has publicly postured that they were there to help Sorsby, while there has been extreme backlash at the school over concerns he’d play after gambling on his own team.

“The people at Tech have been great, very supportive,” Slavin said. “Joey McGuire, I think, is one of the best human beings on the planet. A lot of head coaches are transactional. He is not. They didn’t do anything wrong here.”

Legal Action Ultimately Ended the Brendan Sorsby Era at Texas Tech

At one point, it looked as though Brendan Sorsby was going to play at Texas Tech, despite the gambling scandal. He received a preliminary injunction, which would see him suspended for two games and not have to be in court for a final ruling until after the college football season.

That quickly led to pushback, including the Big 12 administrators getting together to discuss potentially punishing Texas Tech if it were to play Sorsby. Public legal posturing would become the name of the game, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made an unforced error, sending a letter that threatened legal action against the Big 12.

Per Ross Dellenger, it was that legal threat that actually paved the way for the Big 12 to file a legal complaint in federal court on Monday night. In the suit, the Big 12 would ask a federal judge to bar Paxton’s office from preventing the conference from exercising its bylaws.

That legal action by the Big 12, effectively, ended the Sorsby era at Texas Tech. Because federal courts move quickly, there was concern Sorsby would again find himself unable to play this season. So, he instead stepped away from the Red Raiders and decided to enter the NFL’s Supplemental Draft.

Brendan Sorsby is Entering the NFL Supplemental Draft

Brendan Sorsby now intends to enter the NFL’s Supplemental Draft. It’s no guarantee that he’s accepted there, though, as the NFL does have to approve his inclusion in it.

Assuming the NFL allows for the Supplemental Draft of Sorsby, it will be a fairly unique event. There hasn’t even been one since 2023, and nobody has been selected since 2019.

The process itself is relatively simple and can be compared to a silent auction. After a lottery system to determine the order, teams can bid their picks on a player in the Supplemental Draft. The highest bid wins the rights to the player and forfeits the equivalent pick in the following NFL Draft. So, bid a second-round pick on Sorsby now, lose your 2027 second-round pick in exchange for him.

What value that Sorsby had is going to be in the eye of the beholder. He’s not a sure thing at the NFL level. If he had been, he would’ve gone pro instead of transferring this past offseason. Then, because of his gambling history, some teams may not feel he’s worth the risk at all.