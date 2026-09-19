Why Is Clemson-North Carolina Delayed Today? When Will It Resume?

The Clemson-North Carolina game has been stopped by weather at the worst possible time for both teams.

North Carolina leads Clemson 17-15 with 8:24 remaining in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium, where the Tar Heels were threatening deep in Tigers territory when play was halted Saturday afternoon.

TigerNet’s Grayson Mann posted an update from Death Valley as the weather delay began. There was no immediate announced time for play to resume.

“We’re gonna stop the game for weather.” No word on a formal delay, but Clemson and UNC football teams are headed to the locker room with 8:11 remaining in the fourth quarter,” The State’s Chapel Fowler reported, per a referee on the field.

The interruption comes as thunderstorms move through the Clemson area, something that had been in the forecast before kickoff.

Why Clemson-North Carolina Game Is in Weather Delay

The National Weather Service forecast for Clemson called for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with storms becoming increasingly possible later in the day.

FOX Carolina also declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day and reported before the game that storms were expected to develop between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. across the Upstate.

Weather arrived a little earlier than Clemson needed.

Under NCAA lightning-safety guidance, activity should remain suspended until at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder or visible lightning strike. Each additional strike or sound of thunder restarts that clock, which can make an exact resumption time difficult to project.

North Carolina was driving while protecting a two-point lead when the game went into the delay. The Tar Heels had moved inside Clemson’s 10-yard line after back-to-back chunk runs from Benjamin Hall helped advance the possession.

Clemson had spent most of the afternoon playing from behind.

North Carolina jumped out to a 14-3 first-quarter lead and carried a 17-6 advantage into halftime. The Tigers finally made their move in the third quarter, getting a 22-yard Nolan Hauser field goal and a 27-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds to Christian Bentancur.

That cut the deficit to 17-15 entering the fourth quarter and set up a tense finish before the weather intervened.

Reynolds, making his first career start, had completed 19 of 29 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and one interception when play stopped. North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall had rushed for 126 yards on 16 carries.

Clemson Hit by Another Weather Delay

By now, weather delays are becoming an unwanted part of Clemson’s 2026 season.

Saturday marks the third consecutive Tigers game impacted by weather.

Clemson’s Sept. 5 season opener at LSU was delayed roughly two hours because of pregame lightning before eventually kicking off at 9:41 p.m. Eastern.

One week later, the Tigers’ home opener against Georgia Southern was also pushed back nearly two hours after lightning was detected within eight miles of Memorial Stadium. That delay was clocked at one hour, 56 minutes, with the game finally beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The Tigers won that game 22-7, but it didn’t end until after 1 a.m.

North Carolina has dealt with its own weather issues. The Tar Heels’ 35-3 victory over East Tennessee State last Saturday included a one-hour, 19-minute delay after the third quarter.

So perhaps it was only fitting that Clemson and North Carolina eventually ran into another one Saturday.

The difference this time is the timing on the scoreboard.

There are only 8:24 remaining, North Carolina leads by two points and the Tar Heels are threatening to make Clemson’s comeback attempt significantly more difficult.

Now both teams have to wait for the weather to cooperate before they can finish it.