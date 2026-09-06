Clemson Hits New Dabo Swinney Low in Historically Bad First Half vs. LSU

The Clemson Tigers entered Saturday night’s season opener against No. 11 LSU needing to show that last year’s struggles weren’t becoming something bigger under Dabo Swinney.

The first half did exactly the opposite of that.

Clemson trailed 31-3 at halftime in Baton Rouge after producing one of the worst offensive halves of Swinney’s tenure and getting overwhelmed at the line of scrimmage.

On3’s Chris Low didn’t sugarcoat what he watched.

“You want ugly? Clemson has minus-10 rushing yards, two first downs, one turnover and is 0-for-9 on third down. Been a total mismatch in the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, LSU has 21 first downs!” Low posted.

For Swinney, those numbers only added more pressure to a season that already carried plenty of questions for 19-year head coach.

Clemson Hits Historic First-Half Lows Under Dabo Swinney

ESPN Insights put Clemson’s first 30 minutes into historical perspective.

The Tigers managed only 54 total yards, their fewest in any first half under Swinney. ESPN Insights also had Clemson at 0-for-8 on third down, tying its worst performance in any half of the Swinney era, previously set against Troy in 2011.

Clemson’s 28-point halftime deficit was also the second-largest under Swinney.

The only larger one came in the 2012 Orange Bowl, when Clemson trailed West Virginia 49-20 at halftime before eventually losing 70-33.

Low’s description of Saturday’s game as a “total mismatch in the line of scrimmage” may have been the most concerning part.

Clemson wasn’t simply undone by one or two explosive LSU plays. The Tigers couldn’t run the ball, couldn’t stay on the field and couldn’t prevent LSU from controlling the game.

LSU racked up 21 first downs in the opening half. Clemson had two.

Quarterback Christopher Vizzina also threw a first-quarter interception that LSU returned for a touchdown, helping turn a 3-3 game into a 17-3 deficit before the first quarter ended.

Dabo Swinney’s Recent Clemson Record Raises Bigger Questions

Swinney’s overall résumé remains among the best in college football.

Swinney entered the 2026 season at 187-53, with two national championships, nine ACC titles and six College Football Playoff appearances.

The recent numbers aren’t nearly as dominant, however.

Clemson went 10-3 in 2021, 11-3 in 2022, 9-4 in 2023, 10-4 in 2024 and 7-6 last season. That’s a combined 47-20 record over the past five seasons.

Over the past three seasons, Clemson is 26-14.

The 2025 season was particularly concerning. Clemson entered the year ranked No. 4 in the AP poll but finished just 7-6, including a 4-4 record in ACC play.

That marked Clemson’s worst season since Swinney’s 2010 team finished 6-7.

It’s a dramatic change from the program’s peak. From 2015 through 2020, Clemson went 79-7, reached six consecutive College Football Playoffs and won national championships following the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Since that run ended, Clemson has made the playoff only once.

That doesn’t erase what Swinney has accomplished or automatically put his job in immediate jeopardy. It does make performances like Saturday’s first half much more difficult to dismiss.

A 31-3 halftime deficit against LSU would be alarming in any season.

Coming after a 7-6 year and several seasons of Clemson drifting further from its championship standard, it adds another reason for questions about where Swinney’s program is headed.

The first-half numbers were historically bad.

For Clemson, the bigger concern is whether they are becoming another sign of a much longer decline.