Football Games Today: What NFL & College Football Games Are on TV for Sunday, Sept. 6?

There is good news and bad news when it comes to today’s football schedule. After a long offseason, the streak of college football games continues with a rare slate of Sunday games for September 6.

Now, for the bad news.

Fans will have to wait a few more days for the start of the NFL season. There are no NFL games on the TV schedule for Sunday, September 6.

This will mark the last Sunday until February without NFL games. There are still plenty of intriguing college football games to make up for the lack of NFL games.

There are three games on the college football schedule for Sunday, September 6, including two competing primetime matchups. Three ranked college football teams will play today, including one contest featuring two ranked opponents.

No. 9 Ole Miss takes on No. 24 Louisville in Nashville at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. No. 4 Notre Dame squares off against Wisconsin at the historic Lambeau Field at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Additionally, fans will get treated to a rare Week 1 Apple Cup. Traditionally, Washington takes on Washington State in a rivalry matchup to end the season.

Instead, Washington State and Washington will open up Sunday’s college football schedule.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s college football schedule.

College Football Schedule: CFB Games on TV for Sunday, September 6

Here’s a look at the college football schedule for Sunday, September 6. All times below are listed in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Sunday, Sept. 6 WSU vs. Washington 4 p.m. NBC Sunday, Sept. 6 Louisville vs. Ole Miss 7:30 p.m. ABC Sunday, Sept. 6 Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. NBC

When Does the NFL Season Start?

NFL fans will have one less day than normal to wait for the start of the season. Typically, the Super Bowl champs open up Week 1 with a Thursday night matchup.

Instead, the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch one day earlier than normal. The Seahawks take on the Patriots on rare Wednesday, September 9, contest.

Kickoff of the Patriots-Seahawks game is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

NFL Schedule: Key Week 1 Games to Watch

Here’s a look at some of the marquee game to keep an eye on for Week 1. The NFL will games in four out of six days.

All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Wed., Sept. 9 Pats vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC Thurs., Sept. 10 49ers vs. Rams 8:35 p.m. Netflix Sunday, Sept. 13 Bucs vs. Bengals 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, Sept. 13 Bears vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, Sept. 13 Bills vs. Texans 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, Sept. 13 Packers vs. Vikings 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, Sept. 13 Commanders vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, Sept. 13 Cowboys vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC Sunday, Sept. 13 Broncos vs. Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC

‘College GameDay’ Location: Where Will ESPN Show be in Week 2?

We’re not through with Week 1, but Week 2 of the college football schedule is already looking juicy. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Austin as No. 5 Texas hosts No. 1 Ohio State.

After surviving against Western Michigan on a miracle throw, No. 16 Michigan takes on No. 10 Oklahoma. No. 22 Iowa battles Iowa State in a rivalry showdown.