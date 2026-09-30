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College Football TV Guide: Every Week 5 Game, Channel and Kickoff Time

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Missouri v Mississippi State
Getty
STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 26: Kamario Taylor #1 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs warms up before the game M at Davis Wade Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The college football Week 5 schedule gives fans a full Saturday of action on Oct. 3, with games airing from noon ET until well after midnight. Several ranked teams are featured across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and other networks, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, USC and Florida.

TopTierStateX shared the complete college football TV schedule, providing fans with an easy look at when and where to watch Saturday’s games.

East Carolina v Alabama
GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 5:  Quarterback Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half of a game at Bryant Denny Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

The day begins with several notable games at noon. No. 7 Alabama visits No. 16 Mississippi State on ABC, while No. 3 Notre Dame travels to North Carolina on ESPN. Michigan-Minnesota airs on FOX, Navy-Air Force is on CBS, Boston College-No. 21 SMU is on The CW, UCF-No. 20 Houston is on ESPN2 and West Virginia-Iowa State is on TNT.

College Football TV Guide for Saturday, Oct. 3

12 p.m. ET: Alabama at Mississippi State (ABC); Navy at Air Force (CBS); Michigan at Minnesota (FOX); Boston College at SMU (The CW); Notre Dame at North Carolina (ESPN); UCF at Houston (ESPN2); Middle Tennessee at Kansas (ESPNU); West Virginia at Iowa State (TNT); Stanford at Wake Forest (ACC Network); Michigan State at Wisconsin (Big Ten Network); Syracuse at UConn (CBS Sports Network).

12:45 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt at Georgia (SEC Network).

3:30 p.m. ET: Florida at Missouri (ABC); Ohio State at Iowa (CBS); Auburn at Tennessee (ESPN); Virginia at Florida State (ESPN2); Wyoming at North Dakota State (The CW); Marshall at James Madison (ESPNU); Maryland at Nebraska (FS1); Louisville at NC State (ACC Network); Kentucky at South Carolina (SEC Network); Purdue at Illinois (Big Ten Network); Cal at UNLV (CBS Sports Network).

Florida v Auburn
GettyAUBURN, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 19:  Head coach Jon Sumrall of the Florida Gators reacts during the first half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare stadium on September 19, 2026 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

4:15 p.m. ET: Kentucky-South Carolina is scheduled in the afternoon window, with fans advised to check local listings for final timing.

The evening slate begins with BYU-TCU on ESPN and Arkansas-Texas A&M on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Miami-Clemson airs on ABC, Washington-USC is on NBC and Texas Tech-Colorado is on FOX. Temple-USF also airs on ESPNU.

No. 11 LSU hosts McNeese on SEC Network at 7:45 p.m., followed by Indiana-Rutgers on Big Ten Network and Utah State-Boise State on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m.

Saturday finishes with Baylor-Arizona State on ESPN at 10:30 p.m., Fresno State-Washington State on USA Network at 10:30 p.m. and Cincinnati-Arizona on FOX at 11 p.m.

There are tons of games spread throughout the day. Week 5 of college football gives fans plenty of reason to be excited.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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College Football TV Guide: Every Week 5 Game, Channel and Kickoff Time

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