7 College Football Names You Absolutely Need to Know After Explosive Week 2 Performances

College football’s biggest brands command most of the attention every Saturday, but some of the most interesting performances are happening well outside the national spotlight. Week 2 produced several players who deserve considerably more attention after putting up numbers that are impossible to ignore.

From a Rutgers receiver trying to drag his team back into a game to an Oregon State freshman announcing himself against a ranked opponent, these are seven names worth remembering as the 2026 season unfolds.

KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Stat line: 8 receptions, 137 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rutgers couldn’t finish its comeback in a 28-21 loss to Boston College, but KJ Duff did almost everything possible to give the Scarlet Knights a chance. Duff’s 60-yard fourth-quarter touchdown made it a one-score game, and his 137-yard performance made him the first Rutgers player to record at least 120 receiving yards in three consecutive games.

Jesse Legree, WR, Oregon State

Stat line: 8 receptions, 240 yards, 2 touchdowns

This might be the name college football fans need to learn fastest. True freshman Jesse Legree exploded for 240 receiving yards against No. 13 Texas Tech, the second-highest single-game total in Oregon State history and the program’s first 200-yard receiving performance since 2018. The Beavers lost 35-24, but Legree looked nothing like a player appearing in only his second college game.

Collin Dixon, WR, Illinois

Stat line: 11 receptions, 166 yards, 3 touchdowns

Illinois lost 31-27 to Duke, which could cause Collin Dixon’s ridiculous afternoon to get overlooked. Dixon scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half, tying Illinois’ single-game record for touchdown receptions while becoming the first player in program history with three receiving scores in one half. Through two games, Dixon has quickly established himself as one of the Big Ten’s most intriguing receiving weapons.

Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke

Stat line: 24 carries, 147 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 41 receiving yards, 3 total touchdowns

On the opposite sideline, Nate Sheppard was arguably even more important to Duke’s victory. Sheppard accumulated 188 yards from scrimmage, scored once on the ground and twice through the air, giving the Blue Devils a genuine do-everything weapon out of the backfield. His performance deserves considerably more national attention after Duke moved to 2-0.

Chance Morrow, WR, Buffalo

Stat line: 11 receptions, 173 yards, 2 touchdowns

Chance Morrow is becoming impossible to dismiss as a small-school statistical fluke. The Buffalo receiver followed a three-touchdown opener by commanding another massive workload against Florida International, finishing with 173 yards and two more scores. Through two games, Morrow has already produced 18 catches, 221 yards and five touchdowns.

Fame Ijeboi, RB, Purdue

Stat line: 114 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns

Purdue’s double-overtime loss to Wake Forest overshadowed a monster performance from Fame Ijeboi. The Minnesota transfer handled 33 total touches and produced 156 yards from scrimmage while reaching the end zone three times, showing the workload of a legitimate Big Ten feature back. Purdue may have found one of the conference’s more underrated offensive weapons. With a name like Fame, what can you say?

Hunter Tipton, TE, Memphis

Stat line: 9 receptions, 229 yards, 1 touchdown

A tight end producing 229 receiving yards deserves immediate attention regardless of the final score. Hunter Tipton torched Boise State for nine catches, including an 87-yard touchdown, while accounting for more than half of Memphis’ 384 passing yards in a 38-20 loss. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Tipton is quickly becoming one of college football’s most fascinating matchup problems.

The stars will always dominate college football’s biggest conversations, but September is when new names begin forcing their way into them. Duff, Legree, Dixon, Sheppard, Morrow, Ijeboi and Tipton all produced the type of performances that demand another look. The next few weeks will reveal which were spectacular Saturdays and which were the beginning of genuine breakout seasons.