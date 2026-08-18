Doak Walker Preseason Watchlist Announced: Top Names to Watch

The dreadful offseason days are dwindling, as we sit less than 11 days from TCU and North Carolina’s kickoff in Dublin on Aug. 29. Preseason polls and award lists keep the college football faithful at ease, with the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List announced today.

The 62-athlete list consists of players across every conference, but only one will hold the title as the best running back of the 2026 college football season.

Last season, Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love won the award. Here are some of the most likely recipients to follow him.

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Hardy, a semifinalist for the award in 2025, has had a difficult offseason. Shot in his upper leg in May, he has yet to make a full recovery. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has stated that Hardy is continuing to rehab.

Hardy was a consensus All-American last season, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns, the second and sixth highest marks in the country, respectively.

The Missouri back is no doubt one of the best ball carriers in the sport, but the question will be if he can get enough snaps throughout the season to compete for the award.

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Perhaps the current favorite due to Hardy’s uncertainty, Kewan Lacy is poised for another great season. Despite Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU, the Ole Miss running back returns alongside his quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, in what should be a spectacular offensive show.

Lacy, also a semifinalist for last season’s award, rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns, the third and second highest marks, respectively.

What helps Lacy’s case even more is his usage. He had the most carries in the country last season, and if he continues that snap count and his current production, alongside his team’s success, Lacy could go from finalist to winner.

Jadan Baugh, Florida

Baugh is another name tabbed as a likely candidate. He had a stellar sophomore season and returns to Florida under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

The Gators have a lot of questions at quarterback, and the onus will likely be on Baugh to carry the offense. This could benefit him with more usage and production, or it could become all too predictable and stymie his effectiveness.

Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State

Flying a little more under the radar, Caleb Hawkins certainly belongs in the conversation. Following Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State, Hawkins remains in a high-powered system that he’s familiar with.

North Texas was one of the best offenses last season, posting the most yards per game and points per game in the country.

Hawkins played a major role in the Mean Green’s success, rushing for 1,434 yards and a nation-best 26 touchdowns.

Despite a bump in competition this season, expect the offense to translate.

Bo Jackson, Ohio State

Despite some questions in fall camp regarding health and his place in the depth chart, Jackson is the lone Buckeye on the list. He had a stellar freshman season, carrying for just under 1,100 yards and six touchdowns.

Now in his second year, Jackson has some competition for the Buckeyes’ leading ball carrier. Isaiah West has blossomed in camp and has taken the lead role in fall camp so far, but Jackson is still in the mix to be the lead back.

His numbers might take a hit due to the Buckeyes’ loaded backfield, but his talent is certainly there.

Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech

The ACC had the most selections on the list with 12, but the one that stands out most is Justice Haynes. With the departure of Haynes King, similar to Baugh, a lot of the offensive production will likely fall on him.

Haynes had a great season in 2025 before suffering an injury in November that kept him out the remainder of the year. In six of the seven games Haynes played in, he rushed for over 100 yards.

Raleek Brown / Hollywood Smothers, Texas

One of, if not the best, running back duos in the sport lands in Austin, Texas. Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown joins N.C. State transfer Hollywood Smothers in a backfield where either can make headway.

Brown was over the 1,000-yard mark last season, while Smothers was just under. The only possible issue, for the award’s sake, is the two splitting carries and limiting total production. Regardless, it’s a stellar backfield for the Longhorns.