Eli Drinkwitz Moves Up Mizzou Leaderboard After Week One Win

Eli Drinkwitz is the 33rd coach in Missouri Tigers history, and he just moved up the leaderboard in the first week of the season. With his team’s victory in Week One over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, he moves into sole possession of fourth all-time in coaching wins.

The Tigers won convincingly over the Golden Lions, 54-14, on the back of Austin Simmons’ big day in the season opener. That win slides Drinkwitz past Warren Powers on the leaderboard. Powers was the Tigers’ head coach from 1978 until 1984, compiling 46 wins with the Tigers.

How Far Can Eli Drinkwitz Climb This Season

Drinkwitz will not be able to reach the top three in Mizzou history during the 2026 season. Thursday’s win was the 47th win in his career with the Tigers, but third-place Dan Devine won 93 games with Missouri.

It would take at least another four seasons past this one for Drinkwitz to get close to third on the list. That is only possible with consecutive 10+ win seasons over the next five years. Drinkwitz has had 10+ wins in two of the last three seasons, and the program is moving in the right direction.

Sustainability and the loyalty to stay are going to be the key to Drinkwitz getting closer to Gary Pinkel at the top. The legendary Tigers coach sits at the top of the list with 118 wins during his career.

Missouri has yet to get over the hump against ranked opponents during Drinkwitz’s tenure, but the recruiting has been strong of late. A couple more classes with the Tigers, and Drinkwitz could find himself at the top of the list.

Missouri Tigers Tough Conference Schedule

The Tigers’ schedule is a gauntlet when conference play begins. After they get through the non-conference portion of the schedule, a wave of preseason Top-10 teams line up on the other sideline.

The first of the nine-game conference schedule is with the Tigers heading to Mississippi State in week four. Then a three-game stretch with Florida and Texas A&M coming to Columbia and the Tigers making the trip to Oxford. Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma find themselves on the Tigers’ schedule in November.

It could be a rough season in Columbia, but in a poll on SB Nation, Tigers fans predicted a 7-5 or 8-4 season, which would put Drinkwitz at or over 55 wins in his Missouri career. Just a few seasons ago, it felt as though the Tigers were going to be looking for a new head coach. Then Drinkwitz was able to steady his career with the Tigers, in part due to Luther Burden III arriving in Columbia.