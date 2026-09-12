New Falcons Starting QB Cooper Rush Receives Shoutout From Alma Mater

Cooper Rush was likely not on anyone’s bingo card as a Week 1 starter for the 2026 NFL season. Yet here we are, and Rush will be starting under center for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This came about after former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury during the week, clearing the way for a former MAC star to take over.

Rush spent five years with Central Michigan, throwing for 90 touchdowns in four years as the starter. His play helped launch an improbable NFL career that has now led to a Week 1 start.

His alma mater made sure to give him proper recognition once the news was announced.

Central Michigan Celebrates Cooper Rush

The Central Michigan Football account on X has over 100,000 followers and serves to build hype surrounding the team. Sharing a post about how former Chippewas quarterback Rush is a Week 1 starter should only help recruiting.

The post only shares the facts, but that’s all it needs to do. Rush went from a MAC quarterback to a Week 1 starter in the NFL, drawing comparisons to Ben Roethlisberger after his rise from Miami (OH) to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Byron Leftwich also comes to mind in that conversation.

This is huge for a CMU program that risks being left as a feeder program for the more major teams in college football in the NIL era. The team can promote how Rush spent five years within the program, rising to where he is today.

Rush’s Status as Falcons QB1

Rush has been forced into starting action by default after Tagovailoa’s injury. The only other option was undrafted rookie Jack Strand out of Minnesota State University Moorhead. That is a Division II program.

Rush is the veteran and recently went 4-4 as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. But him starting Week 1 will not be a permanent move unless he makes a major statement from the start.

Michael Penix Jr. was the No. 8 overall pick in 2024 and should end up as the starter once he is cleared following last season’s ACL injury. The team invested so much in him and it appeared Tagovailoa won the job initially only because Penix was still not ready to return.

But new head coach Kevin Stefanski simply wants to win and if Rush can do that, he will end up keeping the job. Regardless, this is a major accomplishment for the former CMU Chippewa and for the MAC as a whole.