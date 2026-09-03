Florida Gators Get Strong Jon Sumrall Year 1 Prediction From ESPN

The Florida Gators hired Jon Sumrall to turn around a program that went 4-8 last season. ESPN’s Heather Dinich doesn’t believe fans in Gainesville will have to wait long to see a significant jump.

In ESPN’s 2026 college football preseason roundtable, she was asked which first-year head coach she would be watching this season. She picked Sumrall, giving a bold prediction to his debut year at Florida.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he doubled the Gators’ win total this year,” Dinich wrote.

That would put Florida at eight victories, a four-win improvement in Sumrall’s first season and an immediate reversal from the final year of Billy Napier’s tenure.

Florida’s Jon Sumrall Gets Major Turnaround Prediction

There is plenty in Sumrall’s résumé to explain Dinich’s reasoning.

Florida hired the 43-year-old after four seasons as a head coach between Troy and Tulane. Sumrall went 43-12 overall and 28-4 in conference play during that stretch, reaching a conference championship game in each season.

He won back-to-back Sun Belt titles at Troy after going 12-2 in 2022 and 11-2 in 2023. Sumrall then went 9-5 in his first season at Tulane before finishing 11-3 last year, winning the American Athletic Conference and taking the Green Wave to the College Football Playoff.

That track record is particularly attractive for a Florida program that has spent years searching for consistency.

Napier finished 22-23 across four seasons before being replaced following the Gators’ 4-8 finish in 2025. Sumrall arrived with a much different trend, having never posted fewer than nine wins during his four seasons as a head coach.

Jon Sumrall Faces Difficult Road to Eight Wins For Gators

Doubling last season’s win total won’t be easy, though.

Florida gets a relatively favorable start with home games against Florida Atlantic and Campbell. From there, Sumrall enters the first nine-game SEC schedule in conference history. Not to mention five currently ranked opponents.

The Gators open SEC play at Auburn before hosting No. 9 Ole Miss, then travel to No. 25 Missouri. Florida also faces South Carolina, No. 5 Texas, No. 3 Georgia, No. 10 Oklahoma, Kentucky and Vanderbilt in conference play before closing the regular season against rival Florida State.

The Oct. 17 trip to Texas stands out as one of the most difficult games on the schedule. Dinich picked the Longhorns to win the national championship in the same ESPN roundtable, calling Texas the country’s most complete team in terms of its roster and coaching staff.

Florida also faces Georgia in Atlanta and hosts Oklahoma as part of a schedule that gives Sumrall little room for a slow transition.

Still, dramatic turnarounds have become Sumrall’s calling card. He never won fewer than nine games in any of his four seasons at Troy and Tulane, and his teams won three conference championships during that span.

Florida hired him because that success suggested a lengthy rebuild might not be necessary.

Dinich is already willing to go a step further. If her prediction lands, the Gators won’t merely look better in Sumrall’s first season. They’ll have doubled their win total against one of the most demanding schedules of his young head-coaching career.