Florida State Gets Unexpected Mike Norvell Hot-Seat Twist: Insider

Florida State fans have spent most of the past two weeks wondering when Mike Norvell might be fired. One prominent national reporter is hearing a very different message from inside the university.

FSU fired athletic director Michael Alford on Sept. 14, only two games into the season and one week after the Seminoles’ 27-24 home loss to SMU. That immediately raised the obvious question of whether Norvell would be next.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, however, Florida State’s decision-makers might not be there yet.

The news comes as the pressure around Norvell has reached the point where even a delivery truck outside his house turned into a viral social-media story.

Ross Dellenger gives surprising Mike Norvell hot-seat update

Dellenger addressed Norvell’s future on Yahoo Sports’ “College Football Enquirer” after Alford’s dismissal.

“What isn’t as obvious … is that the coach was gonna be fired,” Dellenger said.

Dellenger said the message he has heard from Florida State president Richard McCullough, board chair Peter Collins and others around the university is that leadership still likes Norvell and isn’t eager to absorb the enormous cost required to make a coaching change.

That doesn’t mean Norvell is untouchable. Dellenger added that an ugly loss to Alabama or another disastrous performance could change the conversation quickly.

Still, it is a noteworthy distinction after Alford’s firing looked like the first domino in what many assumed would be a complete athletic department reset.

Florida State announced Alford was no longer serving as vice president and director of athletics effective Sept. 14. Senior associate athletic director Bruce Warwick was named interim AD while the university conducts a national search.

Norvell’s contract makes any decision expensive. Fox Sports reported firing him during the 2026 season would cost Florida State roughly $51 million. That figure is projected to fall to about $45.6 million after the season.

The football results haven’t helped his case. Since going 13-1 and winning the ACC in 2023, Florida State is 8-18 over the past three seasons, including a 1-1 start this year. Fans also chanted “Fire Norvell” as the Seminoles’ loss to SMU wound down.

Mike Norvell addresses viral Florida State moving-truck story

Then came perhaps the strangest development yet.

Photos and video circulated online Tuesday showing what appeared to be a moving truck outside Norvell’s Tallahassee home. With Alford already gone and Norvell’s job status dominating the conversation, the sight immediately fueled speculation that something more was happening.

The story reached Norvell by Wednesday.

“Oh, that’s awesome. I don’t look a whole lot online,” Norvell said when asked about it.

Norvell then reiterated that his focus remains on his players and preparing Florida State for No. 10 Alabama on Sept. 19.

The truck had a much less dramatic purpose. College Sports Wire’s Tyler Nettuno, citing Noles247, reported the box truck was delivering furniture, including a desk Norvell purchased for his daughter, Mila.

For now, the truck isn’t evidence that Norvell is leaving Tallahassee. Dellenger’s reporting suggests Florida State’s leadership isn’t necessarily preparing to push him out, either.

That can change quickly in a results-driven business. A trip to Alabama provides the next opportunity for Norvell to either quiet the noise or turn the temperature up again.