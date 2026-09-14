Florida State Makes Telling Move on Mike Norvell’s Future Before Alabama

Florida State did not fire Mike Norvell on Monday.

But the Seminoles just made the kind of move that makes it impossible to ignore where this could be headed.

According to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, Florida State fired athletic director Michael Alford less than a week after a 27-24 home loss to SMU and only days before Norvell takes the Seminoles to Alabama. The timing immediately puts even more attention on Norvell, whose future was already one of the biggest questions hanging over the program.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Alford’s dismissal ends a four-year run leading Florida State athletics. Nakos also noted that Alford’s firing means he will no longer be the person making the final decision on Norvell or overseeing a potential coaching search.

Senior associate athletic director Bruce Warwick will serve as interim AD while Florida State begins a national search.

FSU Leadership Uses Telling Language After Michael Alford Firing

Adelson reported that school president Richard McCullough confirmed Alford’s firing Monday. McCullough said Florida State’s focus remains on team success and providing its athletes, coaches and staff every competitive advantage possible.

Florida State Board of Trustees chairman Peter Collins took it a step further.

“Changes like this are never easy, but sometimes necessary,” Collins said told On3. “We have made significant investments and structural changes in our athletics program and Seminole Boosters over the past few years, but more are needed. This step begins the next phase of restructuring that the University must commit to in order to compete in this era of college sports. ”

That language is difficult to separate from the state of Florida State football.

Alford had been one of the key decision-makers who kept Norvell after the Seminoles went 5-7 in 2025. Florida State instead committed to structural changes around its football program and gave Norvell a seventh season to get it turned around.

Two games into 2026, the pressure has only increased.

Mike Norvell Enters Alabama Game With Pressure Rising

Norvell is now 39-35 at Florida State and 22-27 in ACC play. Since the Seminoles went 13-1 and won the ACC in 2023, they are just 8-18.

The latest setback only made the situation worse.

Florida State lost 27-24 at home to No. 19 SMU on Sept. 7 despite the Mustangs committing four turnovers. The defeat dropped the Seminoles to 1-1 and marked their third consecutive loss in an ACC opener.

The frustration inside Doak Campbell Stadium was hardly subtle, either. Fans chanted “Fire Norvell” as another conference loss slipped away.

Norvell now gets a bye week before Florida State travels to Alabama on Sept. 19. The Seminoles beat the Crimson Tide 31-17 to open the 2025 season, but the circumstances surrounding the rematch look considerably different.

This time, Norvell heads to Tuscaloosa with the athletic director who helped retain him no longer employed by the university.

Florida State has not announced that Norvell is next, and neither McCullough nor Collins named the football coach in their statements.

That puts the next decision in different hands.

When the chairman of the board says one major firing starts the “next phase of restructuring” while stressing that more changes are necessary, it is hard to view Monday’s move as completely detached from football.

Norvell still has an opportunity to alter the direction of the conversation when the Seminoles head to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in Week 3.