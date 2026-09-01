FSU’s Mike Norvell Gets ‘Run Out of Tallahassee’ Warning Before SMU

The Florida State Seminoles opened the 2026 season with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State. That apparently did little to cool the pressure surrounding head coach Mike Norvell.

Even with the victory in Week 0, the Seminoles never completely pulled away until late in the fourth quarter. The sloppy result moved FSU to 1-0 after back-to-back losing seasons, yet it also set up another must-win situation in Week 1 for Norvell.

No. 19 SMU visits Tallahassee on Labor Day for a primetime matchup that could immediately shape the direction of Norvell’s season — and potentially his future with the program.

CBS Sports’ John Talty gave Norvell the maximum 5.0 hot-seat rating entering the matchup and labeled SMU as one of three games that could determine whether the Florida State coach survives another season.

Mike Norvell Faces Critical Florida State Test Against SMU

Talty wrote that Florida State’s Week 0 win “did nothing to solidify” Norvell’s job security after the Seminoles struggled to put away New Mexico State.

FSU led only 17-10 late in the third quarter before eventually pulling away. The Seminoles finished with 419 yards of offense, but New Mexico State threw for 338 yards and remained within 10 points with less than eight minutes remaining.

The stakes change considerably against SMU.

Talty wrote that the Labor Day game could create momentum toward Norvell keeping his job or “getting run out of Tallahassee.”

That is a dramatic possibility only one game into the season, but Florida State’s recent history explains the urgency.

The Seminoles followed their undefeated 2023 regular season with a 2-10 collapse in 2024. They improved to 5-7 last season but still missed a bowl game for the second consecutive year.

Florida State announced last November that Norvell would return for 2026, with university president Richard McCullough saying at the time that “success must be achieved.”

According to Talty, the SMU game offers Norvell an early opportunity to begin repairing something that may be harder to measure than the win-loss record.

Program insiders, Talty wrote, view the matchup as especially important for Norvell to “buy back lost goodwill” with a fanbase that has largely lost faith in him.

Mike Norvell’s $51 Million Buyout Complicates Florida State Decision

A loss wouldn’t automatically end Norvell’s tenure. Maybe.

It could make the road to the eight-win range CBS believes he needs considerably more difficult.

Florida State’s schedule sends the Seminoles to No. 13 Alabama after an open date, then back home for Central Arkansas and Virginia before back-to-back road games against No. 24 Louisville and No. 7 Miami.

Talty wrote that Virginia and Clemson as the other two games that could become pivotal for Norvell if he makes it through the early part of the schedule.

There is also a massive financial circumstance at stake for Florida State to be patient.

CBS Sports reported FSU would owe Norvell approximately $51 million if it fires him after the season. That figure makes any coaching change an extraordinarily expensive decision even for a program facing mounting pressure to return to national relevance.

Talty also pointed to one potentially telling offseason decision: Florida State did not spend as aggressively in the transfer portal as some other programs trying to save coaches on hot seats.

That leaves Norvell largely responsible for proving the current roster can produce the turnaround Florida State has waited two years to see.

Saturday’s 17-point win technically started that process.

SMU is where the real test begins.