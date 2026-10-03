Georgia Avoids Former 5-Star Commit Following Late QB Decision Ahead of Vandy Game

The matchup had been waiting for Jared Curtis ever since the five-star quarterback made one of the biggest recruiting decisions of the 2026 cycle.

Instead, No. 2 Georgia will not get its first look at its former commitment Saturday.

Curtis was ruled out shortly before Vanderbilt’s 12:45 p.m. ET kickoff at Sanford Stadium because of an undisclosed injury, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

The late decision removes one of the most intriguing storylines surrounding Georgia’s homecoming matchup and leaves the Commodores turning back to senior Blaze Berlowitz.

For Georgia, it also means the Bulldogs will avoid facing the quarterback who twice committed to Kirby Smart’s program before ultimately choosing Vanderbilt.

Curtis’ Georgia Reunion Ends Before Kickoff

Curtis entered Saturday as a game-time decision after being limited throughout the week. Thamel reported Friday that the freshman made it through Vanderbilt’s walkthrough and would attempt to play, with the final call coming after he was evaluated before the game.

That evaluation ended the possibility of a highly anticipated return to Athens.

The Vanderbilt Hustler reported that Curtis will sit and Berlowitz will make his third start of the season. Curtis had started Vanderbilt’s previous two games against NC State and Auburn after taking over the job from Berlowitz.

Curtis’ recruitment made his scheduled trip to Georgia considerably more personal than a normal SEC road game. ESPN ranked Curtis as the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 pocket passer in the 2026 class when he flipped from Georgia to Vanderbilt in December 2025.

He committed to the Bulldogs for nearly seven months before changing course on the eve of the early signing period. It was actually his second commitment to Georgia after he initially pledged to Smart’s program in March 2024, reopened his recruitment that October and eventually returned to the Bulldogs in May 2025.

Instead of trying to beat the program he nearly joined, Curtis will watch from the sideline.

Georgia Defense Gets Different Challenge With Berlowitz

Curtis’ absence changes what had already looked like a difficult assignment for Vanderbilt.

Through four games, Curtis completed 63 of 98 passes for 746 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also gave the Commodores another athletic element at quarterback, something Vanderbilt will lose with the switch back to Berlowitz.

Curtis was coming off a tougher afternoon in Vanderbilt’s 21-15 loss at Auburn, completing 22 of 33 passes for 199 yards with one interception while taking four sacks. The matchup in Athens figured to present another significant test against a Georgia front that had produced 11 sacks through four games.

Berlowitz opened the season as Vanderbilt’s starter before Curtis won the job. The senior has completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions this season, per the Vanderbilt Hustler.

Georgia was already entering Saturday with one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. The Bulldogs allowed only 13.3 points and 50.5 rushing yards per game through their 4-0 start, via Georgia’s official game notes. Opponents had also failed to score a first-quarter point through four games.

Georgia has paired that defense with an offense averaging an NCAA-best 54.8 points per game. The Bulldogs scored at least 40 in each of their first four games and were coming off a 41-13 win over then-No. 24 Oklahoma.

That made Vanderbilt’s task steep even with Curtis available.