Georgia Makes Kind Gesture That’ll Also Win Over Luke Bryan Fans

The Georgia Bulldogs will aim to lift one another up following their Saturday loss to Auburn. But they lifted the spirits up for one recruit on Tuesday evening. And this gesture from coach Kirby Smart and company will grab the attention of Luke Bryan fans too.

Georgia did more than offer Bo Bryan, the son of the famed award-winning Country singer. But his offer comes after a turbulent period of his prep career.

The quarterback for Battle Ground Academy of Franklin, Tennessee needed to undergo emergency shoulder surgery, which now disrupts his senior season. But he revealed the life-altering moment with Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals.

How Georgia Offer Came to Be

Offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs Mike Bobo dialed the number to send Bryan the good news.

“Coach Bobo called me and asked me first about how my collarbone surgery went,” Bryan told Rivals’ Simmons. “Then he went on to talking about the offer and told me they’re giving me one.”

He added: “Georgia has always shown interest in me, but the offer was kind of a surprise.”

The famed singer is an avid Bulldogs fan, including taking his son to Athens to watch the Bulldogs play. Luke Bryan is a native of Leesburg, Georgia and is often seen wearing the famed “G” logo on hats and shirts. He even came close to losing his voice when Smart guided the Bulldogs to their first national title together after thrashing Alabama in 2022.

Now father and son took recruiting trips together and the Bulldogs have let it be known that the 2027 recruit remains a high priority for this class.

Offer Becomes Biggest One Yet for Son of Luke Bryan

The 6-foot-1 passer now has a dream offer from the Bulldogs. Which also becomes the biggest opportunity yet from his disposal of four-year university opportunities.

Bryan previously reeled in offers from Austin Peay and East Tennessee State. He ranks as a three-star recruit per all the national recruiting outlets and is the No. 90 prospect in Tennessee per Rivals Industry Rankings.

The pro style passer recently turned heads earlier in October. He fired off seven touchdowns against Davidson Academy during a 56-7 rout on Oct. 2. Bryan even delivered just two incompletions. But that wasn’t his only multiple touchdown outing.

He shredded Franklin Road Academy for six aerial touchdowns in that 41-36 shootout win for Battle Ground Academy. Bryan tossed 28 touchdowns with only three interceptions through six games prior to injuring his collarbone.

Should Georgia land Bryan, he would become the second QB to join the 2027 recruiting class. Georgia already landed four-star from Archbishop Rummel High in Metairie, Louisiana Colton Nussmeier on June 5. Nussmeier is the brother of past LSU QB star Garrett and the son of New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier.

But now Bryan could hand his dad a new reason to cheer fiercely for the Bulldogs on Saturdays thanks to his newest offer. Which again arrives in kind fashion amid undergoing the knife.