Kirby Smart Reveals Definition of a Troll with Lane Kiffin Twist

There is no shortage of content being thrown around at SEC Media Days in Tampa, FL, this week, as the College Football season is right around the corner.

On Tuesday, it was the Georgia Bulldogs in the spotlight, and the reigning, defending SEC champs took the stage to speak with the media, which meant Kirby Smart addressed the public about several things.

One thing he was asked about, in an exclusive interview, regarded LSU Tigers new head coach Lane Kiffin and his ‘troll’ activities.

More CFB on Heavy: Georgia Bulldogs Reporter Takes Shot at Tennessee Volunteers at SEC Media Days

Kirby Smart Addresses Lane Kiffin’s Antics at SEC Media Days

Kirby Smart was quickly asked about Lane Kiffin as SEC Media Days:

https://twitter.com/Tingle__Co/status/2079576396968415301

“Very high praise for #LSU HC Lane Kiffin from Kirby Smart. Talked about his offensive mind and how impressive he is as a head coach as well as how much respect he has for the teams he builds.”

“Georgia’s Kirby Smart asked about LSU’s Lane Kiffin being a troll: “Yep that’s him, but he would say I look like a troll. I wanted to make sure it wasn’t defined by appearance because certainly he is the Adonis of all college football coaches”

Other Notes by Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days

As Kirby Smart addressed the media on Tuesday, here are some quotes from the transcript in his opening statement/questions asked by the media regarding certian topics.

Smart was asked about the GA-FL game being in Atlanta this season:

“Yeah, I’m excited for that opportunity; change in venue. Florida has a large contingent and fan

base in Atlanta, so, you know, I think that’s more of a media and fan deal than it is players. I don’t think any of the Florida or Georgia players are sitting back, going, Okay, we’re playing in Atlanta this year. What does that change? It doesn’t. Let’s be honest, just the venue we are playing in will be different.”

Smart was also asked about winning the SEC title, and the impact it’s had on UGA’s College Football Playoff status:

“I don’t know that I can put that into perspective. I think you forget we also lost to a SEC team

within the Playoffs. So it’s another tribute to the fact we won the SEC because we beat that team, and then won the SEC Championship and turned around and lost to an SEC team that was a really good football team, and obviously one of the top four teams in the country, especially at the end year with the way they were playing.”

Lastly, here is Kirby Smart’s response to a question being asked about not playing Tennessee this season:

“Yeah, you said that, not me. It’s a tough place to play and tough team to play. I got a lot of respect

for Josh and their staff. I mean, they’re a tough prep. They’re really hard to prepare for. I’m glad other teams get an opportunity to do that, and then we get some new teams to play. Very unique scheduling. Looking forward to the new format and the matchups that are created through the new format.”